Monsters Tracked Down by Wild in Overtime, 4-3

News Release

CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters, proud American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, were defeated in overtime by the Iowa Wild on Thursday at The Q by a final score of 4-3. With the extra-time setback, the Monsters are now 13-21-4-3 this season and with a .402 points percentage, remain alone in seventh place in the AHL's Central Division standings.

Paul Bittner staked the Monsters to a 1-0 lead on Thursday when he poked home an even-strength goal at 6:22 of the first thanks to helpers from Miles Koules and Ryan Collins. Iowa leveled the score at 15:02 of the opening frame, however, when Justin Kloos scalded a five-on-five marker past Monsters net-minder Jeff Zatkoff to make it 1-1. In the middle stanza, the Monsters claimed their second edge of the night thanks to an even-strength Sam Vigneault goal at 12:34, with Jordan Maletta and Cameron Gaunce notching assists on the play.

The Monsters claimed a 3-1 advantage with a Carter Camper power-play goal at 1:59 of the third thanks to assists from Zac Dalpe and Terry Broadhurst, but Iowa scratched back for two unanswered even-strength markers, from Landon Ferraro at 2:20 and Kloos at 5:57, respectively, to force overtime, and at 2:52 of the extra session, Gerald Mayhew lifted Iowa to a 4-3 victory with an even-strength finish.

Zatkoff fell to 1-0-1 between the pipes for Cleveland despite stopping 17 pucks on Thursday, while Niklas Svedberg improved to 10-8-3 between the pipes for Iowa by virtue of a 35-save performance.

Next up for the Monsters, it's a Saturday rematch vs. the Wild with full coverage, live from The Q, underway at 7:00 pm.

The Cleveland Monsters are part of the Cleveland Cavaliers and Quicken Loans Arena organization and also owned by a group led by Cavaliers Chairman and Quicken Loans Founder and Chairman Dan Gilbert. The group also owns and operates the Cleveland Gladiators of the Arena Football League playing at Quicken Loans Arena and the Canton Charge of the NBA G League playing in nearby Canton, Ohio at the Canton Civic Center.

