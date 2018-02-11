Monsters Topple First-Place Moose, 3-2

CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters, proud American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, defeated the Manitoba Moose in overtime on Sunday in front of 11,714 fans at The Q by a final score of 3-2. With the win, Cleveland improved to 15-25-4-3 this season and with a .394 points percentage, remain alone in seventh place in the AHL's Central Division standings.

After Manitoba's Mike Sgarbossa potted an even-strength goal at 2:26 of the first, the Monsters tied the game at one with a shorthanded Terry Broadhurst score at 6:14 of the first with Nathan Gerbe picking up the lone assist on the play. In the middle stanza, the Moose grabbed a 2-1 edge thanks to a Michael Spacek power-play strike at 15:43, but Cleveland fought back to tie the game at two with an unassisted shorthanded marker from Alex Broadhurst at 17:36.

After a scoreless third period, Zac Dalpe hoisted the Monsters to a 3-2 victory courtesy of an overtime tally just 32 seconds into a three-on-three extra session. After Cleveland's starting goaltender Jeff Zatkoff was forced from the game due to injury in the first period after stopping three of the four pucks he faced, Monsters backstop Matiss Kivlenieks allowed just one goal on 22 shots faced the rest of the way to improve to 8-13-2 in net this season. On the other side, Moose net-minder Jamie Phillips denied 42 of the 45 shots offered in his directions to fall to 2-1-1 between the pipes this year.

Next up for the Monsters, it's a Tuesday road clash vs. the Rockford IceHogs with full coverage, live from BMO Harris Bank Center in Rockford, IL, underway at 8:00 pm on Alt 99.1 and the Monsters Hockey Network.

