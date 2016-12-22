Monsters Top Checkers 3-2, Head for Holidays

CLEVELAND - The AHL's defending Calder Cup Champions, the Cleveland Monsters, proudly powered by Constellation, defeated the Charlotte Checkers on Thursday at The Q by a final score of 3-2. With the win, the Monsters improved to 15-11-1-2 overall this season and with a .569 points percentage, currently sit alone in third place in the AHL's Central Division standings.

The Monsters claimed a 1-0 lead on Thursday thanks to a nifty backhand finish from Sonny Milano on a penalty shot attempt at 9:20 of the opening period. Later in the frame, John Ramage and Aaron Palushaj combined to set up Justin Scott for a point-blank redirection at 17:01 that made it 2-0 Cleveland heading into the middle stanza.

Scott pushed the Monsters' edge to 3-0 with an unassisted even-strength finish at 14:35 of the second before the Checkers spoiled the shutout bid of Cleveland net-minder Anton Forsberg at 18:25 with a Connor Brickley five-on-five score that drew Charlotte within a pair at 3-1 entering the final frame. The Checkers pulled within a goal at 8:47 of the third when Lucas Wallmark scored on the power-play, but the Monsters held on down the stretch for a 3-2 victory. The win extended Cleveland's season-long point streak to eight games and was the Monsters' seventh triumph in the team's past eight games.

Forsberg improved to 10-6-1 in net for the Monsters by virtue of a 19-save performance while Michael Leighton fell to 7-3-2 between the pipes for Charlotte despite stopping 25 of the 28 pucks he faced on Thursday.

Next up for the Monsters, it's a Wednesday home clash vs. the Grand Rapids Griffins with full coverage, live from The Q, underway at 7:00 pm on 99X, Sports Time Ohio and the Monsters Hockey Network.

