MONSTERS TO HOST "STAR WARS" NIGHT FRIDAY, SKI HAT GIVEAWAY SATURDAY

December 22, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters
News Release
Promotion-filled weekend for fans includes character appearances and holiday activities.
C LEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters will be hosting "Star Wars" night this Friday, December 22nd at 7:00 pm when the team takes on the Milwaukee Admirals at The Q.
Friday, the team will pay tribute to STAR WARS with character appearances from the Ohio Garrison and the 501st Legion including Princess Leia, Chewbacca, Darth Vader, Stormtroopers, Boba Fett Mara Jade, Biker Scout, AT-AT Pilot, Imperial Soldier, TIE Pilot, and Bounty Hunter. It is also a 1-2-3 Friday, where fans can get $1 Sodas, $2 Hot Dogs and $3 Beers! This game is sure to be "out of this world!"
The fun continues Saturday, December 23rd when the team faces Milwaukee for the final time this week at 7:00 pm for the "Monsters Holiday Hockey Game." This night kicks off with the first 10,000 fans in the building receiving an exclusive Monsters holiday hat courtesy of Saucy Brew Works. Also featured on the concourse will be a free holiday photo booth and pictures with
Santa Sully during the first Intermission of the game.
Fans of all ages are encouraged to drop the puck on their holiday weekend with the Monsters and tickets are still available and start as low as $10! For more information, visit https://www.clevelandmonsters.com/tickets today!
The Cleveland Monsters are the American Hockey Leagues' proud Affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets. The Monsters are a part of the Cleveland Cavaliers and Quicken Loans Arena organization also owned by a group led by Cavaliers Chairman and Quicken Loans Founder Dan Gilbert. The group also owns and operates the Cleveland Gladiators of the Arena Football League playing at Quicken Loans Arena and the Canton Charge of the NBA G League playing in nearby Canton, Ohio at the Canton Civic Center.
