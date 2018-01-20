Monsters to Host Cavaliers Tribute Night at the Q

January 20, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters
News Release
CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters will host "Cavaliers Tribute Night" this Friday, January 19th at 7:00 pm when the team takes on their Central Division rivals, the Rockford IceHogs, at The Q.
The Monsters will pay tribute to the NBA's defending Eastern Conference champions with a Cavs-themed team intro and game presentation, as well as special appearances by mascots Moondog, Sir CC, as well as the Cavs Scream Team.
During the first intermission, Cavaliers Legends Campy Russell, Austin Carr, Jim Chones, and Elmore Smith will sign autographs for fans outside Section 121.
The Cleveland Monsters are the American Hockey Leagues' proud Affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets. The Monsters are a part of the Cleveland Cavaliers and Quicken Loans Arena organization also owned by a group led by Cavaliers Chairman and Quicken Loans Founder Dan Gilbert. The group also owns and operates the Cleveland Gladiators of the Arena Football League playing at Quicken Loans Arena and the Canton Charge of the NBA G League playing in nearby Canton, Ohio at the Canton Civic Center.
