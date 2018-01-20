Monsters to Host Cavaliers Tribute Night at the Q

News Release

CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters will host "Cavaliers Tribute Night" this Friday, January 19th at 7:00 pm when the team takes on their Central Division rivals, the Rockford IceHogs, at The Q.

The Monsters will pay tribute to the NBA's defending Eastern Conference champions with a Cavs-themed team intro and game presentation, as well as special appearances by mascots Moondog, Sir CC, as well as the Cavs Scream Team.

During the first intermission, Cavaliers Legends Campy Russell, Austin Carr, Jim Chones, and Elmore Smith will sign autographs for fans outside Section 121.

