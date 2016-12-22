Monsters to Debut Gold Alternate Jersey On "Cavs Night"

December 22, 2016 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release





CLEVELAND - The AHL's defending Calder Cup Champions, the Cleveland Monsters, proudly powered by Constellation, will debut the team's all-new gold alternate uniforms on "Cavaliers Tribute Night" at The Q vs. the Grand Rapids Griffins on Wednesday, December 28th. Additionally, as per AHL rules, the Monsters will wear dark uniforms at home during the second half of the season, including the team's black "Cleveland" jerseys, worn on the road in the first half of the 2016-17 campaign, and a new navy version of the Monsters' popular "Blue Jackets Night" jerseys.

"We are thrilled to debut our new gold alternate jerseys on Cavs Night this week," said Monsters COO/SVP of Franchise Operations Mike Ostrowski on Thursday. "We feel there's no better way to introduce our fans to these exciting new uniforms than by paying tribute to our family members here at The Q, the NBA Champion Cavaliers."

In addition to appearances by Cavaliers mascots Moondog and Sir CC, the Cavs Girls and the Scream Team, Wednesday's "Cavaliers Tribute Night" will see the first 10,000 fans through the gates receive a pair of "Champions Live Here" Thundersticks and Cavs legends Austin Carr, Campy Russell, Larry Nance, Jim Chones, Barry Clemens, Elmore Smith and Bingo Smith will be available for pregame autographs and photos on the concourse from 6:00 to 7:00 pm. Wednesday's game is also a Monsters "College ID Night," presented by WMMS delivering fans with a valid College ID the opportunity to purchase special $6 tickets at the Quicken Loans Arena Box Office and enjoy $6 "Monsters College Meal Deals" featuring a Pepsi, Sugardale hot dog and chips for just $6.

Next up for the Monsters, it's a Thursday home clash vs. the Charlotte Checkers with full coverage, live from The Q, underway at 7:00 pm on 99X and the Monsters Hockey Network.

Tickets for every Monsters home game start at just $10 and are on sale now! Full and partial season ticket memberships are also available and provide you with the best seat locations, custom member benefits and the lowest ticket prices. Group outing and birthday bash packages for 10 or more people are also on sale now. All tickets can be purchased by visiting ClevelandMonsters.com, calling (216) 420-0000, visiting The Q Box Office or any Northern Ohio Discount Drug Mart. Be sure to follow the Monsters on Twitter @monstershockey, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/monstershockey, and on Instagram at www.instagram.com/monstershockey.

