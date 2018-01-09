January 9, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters
News Release
DES MOINES, IA - The Cleveland Monsters, proud American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, were defeated by the Iowa Wild on Sunday at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, IA by a final score of 4-1. With the loss, the Monsters fell to 10-17-3-3 overall this season and with a .394 points percentage, remain alone in seventh place in the AHL's Central Division standings.
Iowa struck for the first period's lone goal at 14:21 when Cal O'Reilly made it 1-0 Wild with an even-strength wrister that beat Cleveland goaltender Matiss Kivlenieks to his glove side. In the middle stanza, the Wild pushed their advantage to 2-0 with a five-on-five finish from Sam Anas at 16:59.
In the final frame, Iowa took advantage of an even-strength Nick Seeler tally at 6:23 to push their edge to 3-0 before Blake Siebenaler spoiled Iowa's shutout hopes with a five-on-five wrister at 12:44, set up by Terry Broadhurst and Doyle Somerby. The Wild capped a 4-1 win, however, with an empty-net goal from Brennan Menell at 18:40. Kivlenieks fell to 5-10-2 in net for Cleveland despite stopping 32 of the 35 shots he faced, while Iowa's Steve Michalek improved to 8-3-3 between the pipes this season by virtue of a 15-save performance.
Next up for the Monsters, it's a Wednesday road clash vs. the Milwaukee Admirals with full coverage, live from UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena in Milwaukee, WI, underway at 8:00 pm.
The Cleveland Monsters are part of the Cleveland Cavaliers and Quicken Loans Arena organization and also owned by a group led by Cavaliers Chairman and Quicken Loans Founder and Chairman Dan Gilbert. The group also owns and operates the Cleveland Gladiators of the Arena Football League playing at Quicken Loans Arena and the Canton Charge of the NBA G League playing in nearby Canton, Ohio at the Canton Civic Center.
Monsters Tamed by Wild, 4-1
