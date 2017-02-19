Monsters Tame the Wild, 2-0

DES MOINES, IA - The AHL's defending Calder Cup Champions, the Cleveland Monsters, proudly powered by Constellation, defeated the Iowa Wild on Sunday at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, IA, by a final score of 2-0. With the win, the Monsters improved to 24-20-2-4 overall this season and with a .540 points percentage, currently sit alone in fourth place in the AHL's Central Division standings.

After the first two periods slid by scoreless, Kyle Thomas pounded home a sharp-angle John Ramage feed from Marc-Andre Bergeron at 3:44 of the third at even strength to deliver the Monsters a 1-0 lead and earn Thomas his first career AHL goal. T.J. Tynan then followed suit for Cleveland and potted an unassisted empty-net goal at 19:22 to seal a 2-0 victory for the Monsters.

Cleveland goaltender Anton Forsberg posted his second shutout of the season on Sunday by virtue of a 28-save performance that pushed his record to 15-12-2 between the pipes this year while Alex Stalock fell to 15-12-6 in net for Iowa despite stopping 25 of the 26 shots he faced.

Next up for the Monsters, it's a Monday rematch vs. the Wild with full coverage, live from Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, IA, underway at 8:00 pm on 99X and the Monsters Hockey Network.

