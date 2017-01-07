Monsters Streak Past Stars in Shootout, 2-1

January 7, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release





CEDAR PARK, TX - The AHL's defending Calder Cup Champions, the Cleveland Monsters, proudly powered by Constellation, defeated the Texas Stars in a shootout on Saturday at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park in Cedar Park, TX by a final score of 2-1. With the win, the Monsters improved to 17-13-1-2 overall this season and with a .561 points percentage, remain alone in fourth place in the AHL's Central Division standings.

The Stars notched the first period's lone goal, an even-strength Caleb Herbert tally set up by Ethan Werek at 3:49. The Monsters eventually countered, however, with the middle period's only marker, a five-on-five Nick Moutrey finish at 8:47, made possible by Dean Kukan's lone assist.

After a scoreless third period and overtime frame, two rounds of a three-round shootout slid by without a goal before Herbert tallied in the top of the third for Texas and Jordan Maletta provided a clutch conversion for Cleveland to extend the game. After Monsters net-minder Anton Forsberg stopped Stars captain Travis Morin in the fourth round, Alex Broadhurst delivered Cleveland a victory with a dazzling finish, slipping the deciding goal through Texas backstop Maxim Lagace to claim a 2-1 win for the visitors.

Forsberg's 38-save performance pushed his record to 12-6-1 overall this season in net for the Monsters, while Lagace fell to 10-8-3 between the pipes for the Stars despite making 28 stops in regulation.

Next up for the Monsters, it's a Friday road clash vs. the Charlotte Checkers with full coverage, live from Bojangles Coliseum in Charlotte, NC, underway at 7:15 pm on 99X and the Monsters Hockey Network.

Tickets for every Monsters home game start at just $10 and are on sale now! Full and partial season ticket memberships are also available and provide you with the best seat locations, custom member benefits and the lowest ticket prices. Group outing and birthday bash packages for 10 or more people are also on sale now. All tickets can be purchased by visiting ClevelandMonsters.com, calling (216) 420-0000, visiting The Q Box Office or any Northern Ohio Discount Drug Mart. Be sure to follow the Monsters on Twitter @monstershockey, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/clevelandmonsters, and on Instagram at www.instagram.com/monstershockey.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





American Hockey League Stories from January 7, 2017

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.