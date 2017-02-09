Monsters Storm Back to Beat Wild In OT, 2-1

DES MOINES, IA - The AHL's defending Calder Cup Champions, the Cleveland Monsters, proudly powered by Constellation, defeated the Iowa Wild in overtime in Wednesday at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, IA by a final score of 2-1. With the win, the Monsters improved to 22-18-2-3 overall this season and with a .544 points percentage, remain alone in fifth place in the AHL's Central Division standings.

The Wild claimed a 1-0 lead in the first period on Wednesday when Zack Mitchell potted a power-play marker at 1:18 and after a scoreless middle stanza, Cleveland's Dean Kukan leveled the score on the power-play at 18:52 of the third with a right-point bullet, set up by Markus Hannikainen and Daniel Zaar. Kukan's tally forced overtime and in the extra session, Monsters defenseman Jaime Sifers ended the game at 1:45 with a scalding right-circle blast, made possible by assists from Joe Pendenza and Sonny Milano.

Cleveland goaltender Brad Thiessen improved to 2-3-1 in net for the Monsters by virtue of a 17-save performance while Iowa backstop Alex Stalock is now 15-10-5 between the pipes for the Wild this year despite making 32 saves on Wednesday night.

Next up for the Monsters, it's a Friday home clash vs. the Manitoba Moose with full coverage, live from The Q, underway at 7:00 pm on 99X and the Monsters Hockey Network.

