Monsters Snap Griffins' Five-Game Win Streak
December 31, 2016 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Grand Rapids Griffins News Release
CLEVELAND - Behind four second-period goals and a 28-save shutout from Anton Forsberg, the Cleveland Monsters snapped the Grand Rapids Griffins' five-game winning streak in a 4-0 decision on Friday at Quicken Loans Arena.
The Griffins (19-8-1-2) carried the play in the early stages, preventing Cleveland from registering a shot on goal until the 15:36 mark of the opening frame. The Monsters were able to get back on track with a late flurry of chances though the game remained scoreless heading into the first intermission.
Tomas Nosek had a golden opportunity to draw first blood for Grand Rapids nearly six minutes into the second stanza when he was sprung on a breakaway courtesy of a Conor Allen stretch pass. Nosek skated in close, moving from backhand to forehand only to be denied by the right pad of Forsberg.
Cleveland (16-12-1-2) responded with four unanswered tallies in the middle period, with Marc-Andre Bergeron opening the scoring for the hosts at the 8:37 mark. On an eventual 3-on-2, Alex Broadhurst's sharp-angle shot from the left circle forced a left pad save from Eddie Pasquale, but Bergeron was on the doorstep to jam home the rebound.
The Monsters grabbed a two-goal advantage when Oliver Bjorkstrand gained the zone on the right side before sending a pass across to Markus Hannikainen at the top of the left circle for a wrist shot into the top right corner with 5:59 remaining.
Cleveland added a pair of insurance markers in a 19-second span. While Nathan Paetsch served a holding minor, Bergeron set up John Ramage for a one-timer from the right circle before Sonny Milano raced in from the slot and got enough on the rebound to push the puck between Pasquale's pads and give the Monsters a three-goal cushion at the 17:23 mark. A fourth goal came when Justin Scott lifted a wrist shot from the slot inside the left post, much to the delight of the 12,458 in attendance.
The visitors controlled the momentum throughout the final frame, outshooting Cleveland 13-1. However, despite four power play opportunities - including a 5-on-3 for the final 1:21 - the visitors were unable to put anything past Forsberg.
Cleveland finished 1-for-2 on the man advantage while the Grand Rapids came up empty in a 0-for-5 performance. Pasquale turned aside 14 shots as his individual nine-game point streak (6-0-3) came to an end.
The Griffins return to a sold-out Van Andel Arena on Saturday for a New Year's Eve clash against the Rockford IceHogs with puck drop set for 6 p.m.
Notes : Grand Rapids is 5-1-1-1 against Cleveland on the season series...The result also ended the Griffins' run of four consecutive road victories.
Three Stars : 1. CLE Forsberg (W, 28 saves, SO); 2. CLE Bergeron (goal, two assists); 3. CLE Hannikainen (goal)
