Monsters Sink Admirals, 5-2

January 24, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release





MILWAUKEE, WI - The AHL's defending Calder Cup Champions, the Cleveland Monsters, proudly powered by Constellation, defeated the Milwaukee Admirals on Tuesday at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena in Milwaukee, WI, by a final score of 5-2. With the win, the Monsters improved to 19-16-1-3 overall this season and with a .538 points percentage, remain alone in fourth place in the AHL's Central Division standings.

The Monsters grabbed a 1-0 lead on Tuesday with the opening period's lone goal, an even-strength one-timer from Justin Scott at 14:55, set up by Sonny Milano and Oleg Yevenko. In the middle frame, the Monsters extended their lead when Oliver Bjorsktrand and Paul Bittner combined to set up Alex Broadhurst on the power-play at 10:50 before Milwaukee's Pontus Aberg cut the Cleveland edge to 2-1 with a man-up tally at 16:23.

A Monsters response was quick in coming, however, as Bjorkstrand deflected home an even-strength John Ramage center point blast at 18:00 of the second to push the Cleveland edge to 3-1 with Dean Kukan notching an assist on the play. Then, at 19:47 of the middle stanza, Joe Pendenza helped create a point-blank scoring chance for Shawn Szydlowski, who made no mistake in potting his first marker of the year, an even-strength score that made it 4-1 Cleveland heading into the final period of play.

Aberg did what he could to spark an Admirals comeback, potting his second of the game at even-strength just 31 seconds into the third, but an unassisted, five-on-five Jordan Maletta marker at 8:15 sealed a 5-2 win for Cleveland in the Monsters' first-ever game at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena. Cleveland goaltender Anton Forsberg improved to 13-8-2 in net for the Monster this season by virtue of a 30-save performance while Marek Mazanec stopped 13 of 17 shots in the first two periods for the Ads before being pulled at the start of the third to fall to 10-9-1 between the pipes for Milwaukee this year.

Next up for the Monsters, it's a Thursday home clash vs. the Chicago Wolves with full coverage, live from The Q, underway at 7:00 pm on 99X and the Monsters Hockey Network.

Tickets for every Monsters home game start at just $10 and are on sale now! Full and partial season ticket memberships are also available and provide you with the best seat locations, custom member benefits and the lowest ticket prices. Group outing and birthday bash packages for 10 or more people are also on sale now. All tickets can be purchased by visiting ClevelandMonsters.com, calling (216) 420-0000, visiting The Q Box Office or any Northern Ohio Discount Drug Mart. Be sure to follow the Monsters on Twitter @monstershockey, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/clevelandmonsters, and on Instagram at www.instagram.com/monstershockey .

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





American Hockey League Stories from January 24, 2017

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.