MONSTERS SIGN RIGHT WING TYLER BARNES TO PRO TRYOUT CONTRACT

Columbus Blue Jackets additionally recall LW Sonny Milano from loan to Cleveland .

CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters, proud American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Saturday that the team signed fourth-year right wing Tyler Barnes to a 25-game professional tryout (PTO) agreement. A 6'0", 194 lb., right-handed native of Burnsville, MN, Barnes, 27, supplied 5-12-17 with 17 penalty minutes and a -5 rating in 21 appearances for the ECHL's Toledo Walleye this season. The Monsters also announced Saturday that Columbus recalled LW Sonny Milano from his loan to Cleveland. In 24 appearances for the Blue Jackets this season, Milano posted 5-5-10 with four penalty minutes and a +1 rating and added 0-2-2 with a +2 rating in two appearances for Cleveland this year.

In 36 career AHL appearances for the San Antonio Rampage, Grand Rapids Griffins, Bridgeport Sound Tigers, and Rockford IceHogs spanning parts of four seasons from 2014-17, Barnes logged 8-3-11 with six penalty minutes and a -10 rating. In parts of four ECHL seasons from 2014-17, Barnes contributed 74-105-179 with 87 penalty minutes and a +40 rating in 187 combined appearances for Toledo, the Missouri Mavericks, Indy Fuel, and Allen Americans, and was named a 2014-15 ECHL All-Star.

Prior to his professional career, Barnes notched 44-56-100 with 107 penalty minutes and a+23 rating in 152 NCAA appearances for the University of Wisconsin spanning four seasons with the Badgers from 2010-14, and in parts of three USHL seasons with the Waterloo Black Hawks from 2008-10, Barnes posted 45-51-96 with 70 penalty minutes and a+19 rating and was named a 2009-10 USHL All-Star.

A 6'0", 195 lb., left-handed native of Massapequa, NY, Milano, 21, was originally selected by Columbus in the first round (16th overall) of the 2014 NHL Entry Draft and contributed 5-6-11 with four penalty minutes and a -1 rating in 31 career NHL appearances, all for the Blue Jackets, spanning parts of the past three seasons. In 129 AHL appearances for the Springfield Falcons and the Monsters spanning four seasons from 2014-17, Milano supplied 32-53-85 with 46 penalty minutes and a +2 rating and notched 4-4-8 with four penalty minutes and a +6 rating in 17 postseason appearances for the Monsters in 2016, helping the team claim the Calder Cup as AHL Playoff Champions.

Prior to his professional career, Milano posted 22-46-68 with 24 penalty minutes and a -17 rating in 50 OHL appearances for the Plymouth Whalers during the 2014-15 season and accumulated 24-37-61 with 33 penalty minutes and a -6 rating in 63 USHL appearances for USA Hockey's National Team Development Program spanning parts of two seasons from 2012-14. Milano additionally represented Team USA in the 2015 and 2016 IIHF U20 World Junior Championships, helping the Americans claim the tournament's Bronze Medal in 2016.

