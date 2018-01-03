MONSTERS SIGN RIGHT WING SAM KURKER TO PROFESSIONAL TRYOUT CONTRACT

News Release

CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters, proud American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Wednesday that the Monsters signed rookie right wing Sam Kurker to a 25-game professional tryout (PTO) contract. In 32 appearances for the ECHL's Manchester Monarchs this season, Kurker posted 11-17-28 with 18 penalty minutes and a+7 rating.

A 6'2", 203 lb., right-handed native of Boston, MA, Kurker, 23, was selected in the second round (56th overall) by the St. Louis Blues in the 2012 NHL Entry Draft and appeared in one game for the AHL's Albany Devils last season. In parts of four NCAA seasons with Boston University (2012-14) and Northeastern University (2015-17), Kurker logged 13-17-30 with 163 penalty minutes and a -19 rating in 116 combined appearances and supplied 30-33-63 with 131 penalty minutes and a +3 rating in 80 USHL appearances for the Indiana Ice and Sioux City Musketeers spanning parts of two seasons from 2013-15. Kurker helped Indiana claim the 2014 Clark Cup as AHL Playoff Champions.

Next up for the Monsters, it's a Wednesday road clash vs. the Chicago Wolves with full coverage, live from Allstate Arena in Rosemont, IL, underway at 8:00 pm on Alt 99.1 and the Monsters Hockey Network.

The Cleveland Monsters are part of the Cleveland Cavaliers and Quicken Loans Arena organization and also owned by a group led by Cavaliers Chairman and Quicken Loans Founder and Chairman Dan Gilbert. The group also owns and operates the Cleveland Gladiators of the Arena Football League playing at Quicken Loans Arena and the Canton Charge of the NBA G League playing in nearby Canton, Ohio at the Canton Civic Center.

