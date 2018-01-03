MONSTERS SIGN RIGHT WING SAM KURKER TO PROFESSIONAL TRYOUT CONTRACT

January 3, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters
News Release
CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters, proud American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Wednesday that the Monsters signed rookie right wing Sam Kurker to a 25-game professional tryout (PTO) contract. In 32 appearances for the ECHL's Manchester Monarchs this season, Kurker posted 11-17-28 with 18 penalty minutes and a+7 rating.
A 6'2", 203 lb., right-handed native of Boston, MA, Kurker, 23, was selected in the second round (56th overall) by the St. Louis Blues in the 2012 NHL Entry Draft and appeared in one game for the AHL's Albany Devils last season. In parts of four NCAA seasons with Boston University (2012-14) and Northeastern University (2015-17), Kurker logged 13-17-30 with 163 penalty minutes and a -19 rating in 116 combined appearances and supplied 30-33-63 with 131 penalty minutes and a +3 rating in 80 USHL appearances for the Indiana Ice and Sioux City Musketeers spanning parts of two seasons from 2013-15. Kurker helped Indiana claim the 2014 Clark Cup as AHL Playoff Champions.
Next up for the Monsters, it's a Wednesday road clash vs. the Chicago Wolves with full coverage, live from Allstate Arena in Rosemont, IL, underway at 8:00 pm on Alt 99.1 and the Monsters Hockey Network.
Full and partial season ticket memberships are on sale now and provide you with the best seat locations, custom member benefits and the lowest ticket prices starting at only $10 per game. Group outing and birthday bash packages for 10 or more people are also on sale now. All tickets can be purchased by visiting ClevelandMonsters.com, calling (216) 420-0000, visiting The Q Box Office or any Northern Ohio Discount Drug Mart.
The Cleveland Monsters are part of the Cleveland Cavaliers and Quicken Loans Arena organization and also owned by a group led by Cavaliers Chairman and Quicken Loans Founder and Chairman Dan Gilbert. The group also owns and operates the Cleveland Gladiators of the Arena Football League playing at Quicken Loans Arena and the Canton Charge of the NBA G League playing in nearby Canton, Ohio at the Canton Civic Center.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board
American Hockey League Stories from January 3, 2018
- MONSTERS SIGN RIGHT WING SAM KURKER TO PROFESSIONAL TRYOUT CONTRACT - Cleveland Monsters
- Reign Assign Forward Keegan Iverson to Manchester (ECHL) - Ontario Reign
- Manitoba Moose Harkins Reassigned to Jacksonville - Manitoba Moose
- Sound Tigers Open Road Trip Tonight in Pennsylvania - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- BLUE JACKETS ASSIGN FORWARD ZAC DALPE, D-MAN DEAN KUKAN TO MONSTERS - Cleveland Monsters
- BLUE JACKETS ASSIGN FORWARD ZAC DALPE, D-MAN DEAN KUKAN TO MONSTERS - Cleveland Monsters
- Monsters Outlast IceHogs - Cleveland Monsters
- Iowa Wild Reassigns Forward Chase Lang to Rapid City - Iowa Wild
- Manitoba Moose Michael Hutchinson Named CCM/AHL Goaltender - Manitoba Moose
- Mike Amadio Named CCM/AHL Player of the Month - Ontario Reign
- Daniel Sprong Named CCM/AHL Rookie of the Month - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Amadio, Sprong, Hutchinson Named CCM/AHL Award Winners for December - AHL
- Husso Stopped 54 of 55 Shots Faced During Last Two Starts - San Antonio Rampage
- P-Bruins Week in Review: 12/27/17 - 1/2/18 - Providence Bruins
- San Antonio's Ville Husso Named CCM/AHL Player of the Week - AHL
- Penguins Kick off New Year against Division Rivals - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- SPECTRA INTRODUCES NEW 'HOCKEY HAPPY HOUR' IN THE COMCAST COLISEUM CLUB AT THE XL CENTER - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Leach Named Atlantic Division Coach for 2018 AHL All-Star Classic - Providence Bruins
- Penguins Recall Wydo and Gardiner from Nailers - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Coyotes Recall Capobianco, Assign Campbell to Tucson - Tucson Roadrunners
- Colorado Avalanche Recalls Forward A.J. Greer from San Antonio - San Antonio Rampage
- Iowa's Comeback Attempt Falls Short against Chicago - Iowa Wild
- Fritz Recalled by New York Islanders - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Wolves Edge Iowa to Extend Point Streak - Chicago Wolves
- Hellebuyck Named First Star of the Week - Manitoba Moose
- COACHES NAMED FOR 2018 AHL ALL-STAR CLASSIC - AHL
- BLUE JACKETS ADD ZAC DALPE TO ROSTER ON EMERGENCY RECALL FROM MONSTERS - Cleveland Monsters
- Condors Close 2017 with 3-1 Win in Stockton - Bakersfield Condors
- Griffins Fly into New Year on Three-Game Winning Streak - Grand Rapids Griffins
- San Antonio Scores in Final Second to Defeat San Diego - San Antonio Rampage
- Wolf Pack Release Branden Troock from PTO - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Penguins Reassign Wydo and Gardiner to ECHL - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Phantoms Visit Toronto, Rochester Next Weekend - Lehigh Valley Phantoms