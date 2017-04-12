Monsters Sign Defenseman Sam Ruopp to Amateur Tryout Contract

News Release

CLEVELAND - The AHL's defending Calder Cup Champions, the Cleveland Monsters, proudly powered by Constellation, announced Wednesday that defenseman Sam Ruopp signed an amateur tryout contract with the club. Selected by the Columbus Blue Jackets in the fifth round (129th overall) of the 2015 NHL Entry Draft, Ruopp supplied 4-20-24 with 51 penalty minutes and a +24 rating in 55 appearances for the WHL's Prince George Cougars this season, serving as team captain for the third consecutive campaign.

A 6'4", 194 lb., right-handed native of Regina, Saskatchewan, Ruopp, 21, contributed 16-75-91 with 346 penalty minutes and a +35 rating in 258 career WHL appearances, all for Prince George, spanning parts of five seasons from 2013-17.

Next up for the Monsters, it's a Thursday home clash vs. the Manitoba Moose with full coverage, live from The Q, underway at 7:00 pm on 99X and the Monsters Hockey Network.

