Monsters Sign Defenseman Sam Ruopp to Amateur Tryout Contract

April 12, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters
News Release
CLEVELAND - The AHL's defending Calder Cup Champions, the Cleveland Monsters, proudly powered by Constellation, announced Wednesday that defenseman Sam Ruopp signed an amateur tryout contract with the club. Selected by the Columbus Blue Jackets in the fifth round (129th overall) of the 2015 NHL Entry Draft, Ruopp supplied 4-20-24 with 51 penalty minutes and a +24 rating in 55 appearances for the WHL's Prince George Cougars this season, serving as team captain for the third consecutive campaign.
A 6'4", 194 lb., right-handed native of Regina, Saskatchewan, Ruopp, 21, contributed 16-75-91 with 346 penalty minutes and a +35 rating in 258 career WHL appearances, all for Prince George, spanning parts of five seasons from 2013-17.
Next up for the Monsters, it's a Thursday home clash vs. the Manitoba Moose with full coverage, live from The Q, underway at 7:00 pm on 99X and the Monsters Hockey Network.
Tickets for every Monsters home game start at just $10 and are on sale now! Full and partial season ticket memberships are also available and provide you with the best seat locations, custom member benefits and the lowest ticket prices. Group outing and birthday bash packages for 10 or more people are also on sale now. All tickets can be purchased by visiting ClevelandMonsters.com, calling (216) 420-0000, visiting The Q Box Office or any Northern Ohio Discount Drug Mart. Be sure to follow the Monsters on Twitter @monstershockey, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/clevelandmonsters, and on Instagram at www.instagram.com/monstershockey .
The Cleveland Monsters are part of the Cleveland Cavaliers and Quicken Loans Arena organization and also owned by a group led by Cavaliers Majority Owner and Quicken Loans Founder and Chairman Dan Gilbert. The group also owns and operates the Cleveland Gladiators of the Arena Football League playing at Quicken Loans Arena and the Canton Charge of the NBA Development League playing in nearby Canton, Ohio at the Canton Civic Center.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board
American Hockey League Stories from April 12, 2017
- Admirals Take out Hogs - Milwaukee Admirals
- Penguins Fall in Shootout to Phantoms, 2-1 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Devils Defeat Wolf Pack, Clinch Playoff Spot - Albany Devils
- Comets Allow Five Third Period Goals in Loss - Utica Comets
- Pack Can't Sustain Good Start In Loss At Albany - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Checkers Pick up a Point in Shootout Loss to Griffins - Charlotte Checkers
- Crunch Topple Comets, 7-2 - Syracuse Crunch
- Phantoms Clinch Berth in 2017 Calder Cup Playoffs - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- P-Bruins Fall 4-3 in Last Trip to Springfield - Providence Bruins
- Murray Scores First AHL Goal in 3-2 Shootout Win - Binghamton Senators
- Rampage Sign Defenseman Josh Anderson to Amateur Tryout Contract - San Antonio Rampage
- IceCaps Release Billingsley from PTO - St. John's IceCaps
- Coyotes Sign Looke to Entry-Level Contract - Tucson Roadrunners
- Michalek to Minnesota - Iowa Wild
- Monsters Sign Defenseman Sam Ruopp to Amateur Tryout Contract - Cleveland Monsters
- San Jose's Roy Sommer Voted Winner of AHL's Louis A.R. Pieri Memorial Award - AHL
- Syracuse Crunch Weekly - April 12, 2017 - Vol. 23, No. 26 - Syracuse Crunch
- Fucale Reassigned to Brampton - St. John's IceCaps
- Transaction: Steven Swavely Recalled by Phantoms - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Comets Recall Forward Marco Roy - Utica Comets
- Vannelli Rejoins Wolves - Chicago Wolves
- Sound Tigers Report: Week 26 - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Griffins Sign Luke Esposito from Harvard - Grand Rapids Griffins