MONSTERS SIGN DEFENSEMAN GARRET COCKERILL TO PRO TRYOUT CONTRACT

Brighton, MI native posted 1-5-6 in eight appearances for ECHL's Kalamazoo Wings this season.

CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters, proud American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Thursday that the Monsters signed defenseman Garret Cockerill to a 25-game professional tryout (PTO) contract. In eight appearances for the ECHL's Kalamazoo Wings this season, Cockerill supplied 1-5-6 with 11 penalty minutes and a +5 rating.

A 6'0", 205 lb., right-handed native of Brighton, MI, Cockerill, 23, posted 19-65-84 with 106 penalty minutes and a +10 rating in 122 NCAA appearances for Northeastern University spanning four seasons from 2014-18. In parts of four USHL seasons from 2011-14, Cockerill contributed 12-22-34 with 194 penalty minutes and a -24 rating spanning 103 appearances for the Muskegon Lumberjacks, the USA Hockey National Team Development Program, the Des Moines Buccaneers, and the Sioux City Musketeers.

Next up for the Monsters, it's a Friday road clash vs. the Grand Rapids Griffins with full coverage, live from Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, MI, underway at 7:00 pm on Alt 99.1 and the Monsters Hockey Network.

