Monsters Shutout Wild 2-0

February 19, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release





DES MOINES, IA - The Iowa Wild (25-22-5-2, 57 points) were defeated by the Cleveland Monsters (24-20-2-4, 54 points) 2-0 in front of 7,459 fans on Sunday at Wells Fargo Arena. Monsters goalie Anton Forsberg (15-12-2) made 28 saves for the shutout. Forwards Kyle Thomas and T.J. Tynan each scored a goal in the win. Wild goalie Alex Stalock (15-12-6) stopped 25 of 27 shots in the defeat. Iowa and Cleveland rematch Monday at 7 PM in Des Moines.

After 40 minutes of scoreless hockey, Cleveland opened the scoring at 3:44 of the third period. Forward Kyle Thomas scored his first goal of the season, giving the Monsters a 1-0 lead. Defensemen John Ramage and Marc-Andre Bergeron each had an assist on the goal. Thomas scored off a rebound from the slot. Forward T.J. Tynan scored an empty-net, unassisted goal, his sixth of the year at 19:22 of the period for a final score of 2-0.

