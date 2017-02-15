Monsters Shut Down by IceHogs, 2-0

February 15, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release





ROCKFORD, IL - The AHL's defending Calder Cup Champions, the Cleveland Monsters, proudly powered by Constellation, were defeated by the Rockford IceHogs on Wednesday at BMO Harris Bank Center in Rockford, IL by a final score of 2-0. With the loss, Cleveland fell to 23-19-2-4 overall this season and with a .542 points percentage, currently sit alone in fifth place in the AHL's Central Division standings.

After a scoreless opening period, the IceHogs grabbed a 1-0 lead at 1:05 of the middle frame when Tyler Motte buried a pair of five-on-five feeds from Kyle Baun and Mark McNeill. In the third, a Martin Lundberg empty-net goal at 18:46 finished off the Monsters as the IceHogs prevailed by a final score of 2-0.

Cleveland net-minder Anton Forsberg fell to 14-11-2 in net this season despite making 24 saves on Wednesday while Jeff Glass improved to 5-4-1 between the pipes for Rockford by virtue of his second shutout of the season, a 36-save performance.

Next up for the Monsters, it's a Friday rematch vs. the IceHogs with full coverage, live from BMO Harris Bank Center in Rockford, IL, underway at 8:00 pm on 99X and the Monsters Hockey Network.

Tickets for every Monsters home game start at just $10 and are on sale now! Full and partial season ticket memberships are also available and provide you with the best seat locations, custom member benefits and the lowest ticket prices. Group outing and birthday bash packages for 10 or more people are also on sale now. All tickets can be purchased by visiting ClevelandMonsters.com, calling (216) 420-0000, visiting The Q Box Office or any Northern Ohio Discount Drug Mart. Be sure to follow the Monsters on Twitter @monstershockey, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/clevelandmonsters, and on Instagram at www.instagram.com/monstershockey.

