Monsters Scare off Hogs in 5-2 Win

February 18, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release





ROCKFORD, Ill. - Zac Dalpe and Jordan Schroeder notched a goal and an assist apiece, Matiss Kivlenieks turned aside 33 of 35 pucks and the Cleveland Monsters dumped the Rockford IceHogs for the second time this week with a 5-2 win at the BMO Harris Bank Center Saturday night. The IceHogs trailed 3-2 heading into the third period before the Monsters potted a pair of goals to seal the win.

The defeat marked the first time since the 2011-12 season the IceHogs have dropped back-to-back home games to the Monsters.

The teams played scoreless hockey through the opening frame, but Cleveland opened the middle stanza with three straight markers - Calvin Thurkauf scored his at even strength, Miles Koules added one on the power play and Zac Dalpe posted one shorthanded.

Rockford's Graham Knott then responded to get the Hogs on the board with a quick wrist shot that slid under Kivelnieks' pads. Six minutes later, Henrik Samuelsson tallied his second goal in his second game with the IceHogs to cut the deficit to one goal.

The IceHogs' comeback effort ultimately fell short, however, as Jordan Schroeder and Terry Broadhurst found twine for the Monsters to regain their three-goal lead and put the game on ice.

Goaltender Jeff Glass stopped 23 of 27 shots in his first IceHogs appearance since Dec. 23.

Next Home Game: Sunday, Feb. 18 | Rockford vs Cleveland Monsters (4 p.m.)

The IceHogs take on the San Antonio Rampage at 4 p.m. at the BMO Harris Bank Center. Sunday's slate of promotions includes Star Wars Night, which will feature more than 20 Star Wars characters on-hand at the BMO, and a Hammy Garden Gnome giveaway for the first 2,500 fans in attendance, courtesy of LawnCare by Walter Inc. Tickets can be purchased at IceHogs.com, by calling (815) 968-5222 or in-person at the BMO Harris Bank Center Box Office.

