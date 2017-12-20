News Release

CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters announced Monday the team's practice schedule for the week of December 18, 2017. All team practices will be held at OBM Arena at 15381 Royalton Road in Strongsville, OH unless otherwise indicated. Monsters Head Coach John Madden, along with the rest of the coaching staff and players, will be made available upon request to media immediately following all practices throughout the week.

Cleveland Monsters Practice Schedule - Week of December 18, 2017

(All practices held at OBM Arena at 15381 Royalton Road, Strongsville, OH 44136, times subject to change)

Thursday, December 21st Practice: 10:00 am

Friday, December 22nd Game vs. Milwaukee: 7:00 pm (Radio: 99X - 99.1 WMMS-FM HD2)

Saturday, December 23rd Game vs. Milwaukee: 7:00 pm (TV: SportsTime Ohio, Radio: 99X - 99.1 WMMS-FM HD2)

Sunday, December 24th OFF: MERRY CHRISTMAS!

* Practice dates and times subject to change

Monsters Promotions

December 18th and 20th are both College ID Nights at The Q as tickets are available for $6 at The Q Box Office with a valid college ID. The discount includes a $6 College Meal Deal (hot dog, chips, and a soda). December 22nd is Star Wars Night and 1-2-3 Friday! The game will be Star Wars themed and the concourse will feature many of the famous Stars Wars characters. It is also 1-2-3 Friday as fans can enjoy $1 Pepsi products, $2 Sugardale hot dogs, and $3 beers (select 12-14 oz.) December 23rd is the Monsters' Holiday Hockey Game as the first 10,000 fans will receive a Monsters knit cap courtesy of Saucy Brew Works!

