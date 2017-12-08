MONSTERS RECALL IVAN KULBAKOV FROM ECHL\\"S QUAD CITY MALLARDS

December 8, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters
News Release
Rookie goaltender signed AHL contract with Cleveland on June 30, 2017 .
CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters, proud American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Thursday that the Monsters recalled rookie goaltender Ivan Kulbakov from his loan to the ECHL's Quad City Mallards. In 14 appearances for Quad City this season, Kulbakov's first-career professional action, the Gomel, Belarus native posted a 7-6-0 record with zero shutouts, a 3.36 goals-against average (GAA) and a .908 save percentage (SV%).
A 6'0", 183 lb., undrafted, left-handed net-minder, Kulbakov, 21, participated in both the Blue Jackets' and Cleveland's 2017 Training Camps and inked an AHL standard player contract (SPC) with the Monsters on June 30, 2017. In 52 appearances for the USHL's Youngstown Phantoms last season, Kulbakov supplied a record of 30-16-1 with five shutouts, a 1.93 goals-against average, and a .919 save percentage. Kulbakov capped the 2016-17 campaign among the USHL's league-leaders in appearances (T1st), wins (T2nd), shutouts (T1st), goals-against average (4th) and save percentage (T7th). Kulbakov has additionally represented Belarus in international competition and logged time with HK Gomel in the Belarusian professional ranks.
Next up for the Monsters, it's a Friday home clash vs. the Chicago Wolves with full coverage, live from The Q, underway at 7:00 pm on 99X and the Monsters Hockey Network.
Full and partial season ticket memberships are on sale now and provide you with the best seat locations, custom member benefits and the lowest ticket prices starting at only $10 per game. Group outing and birthday bash packages for 10 or more people are also on sale now. All tickets can be purchased by visiting ClevelandMonsters.com, calling (216) 420-0000, visiting The Q Box Office or any Northern Ohio Discount Drug Mart. Be sure to follow the Monsters on Twitter @monstershockey, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/monstershockey, and on Instagram at www.instagram.com/monstershockey .
The Cleveland Monsters are part of the Cleveland Cavaliers and Quicken Loans Arena organization and also owned by a group led by Cavaliers Majority Owner and Quicken Loans Founder and Chairman Dan Gilbert. The group also owns and operates the Cleveland Gladiators of the Arena Football League playing at Quicken Loans Arena and the Canton Charge of the NBA G League playing in nearby Canton, Ohio at the Canton Civic Center.
