MONSTERS RECALL IVAN KULBAKOV FROM ECHL\\"S QUAD CITY MALLARDS

News Release

Rookie goaltender signed AHL contract with Cleveland on June 30, 2017 .

CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters, proud American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Thursday that the Monsters recalled rookie goaltender Ivan Kulbakov from his loan to the ECHL's Quad City Mallards. In 14 appearances for Quad City this season, Kulbakov's first-career professional action, the Gomel, Belarus native posted a 7-6-0 record with zero shutouts, a 3.36 goals-against average (GAA) and a .908 save percentage (SV%).

A 6'0", 183 lb., undrafted, left-handed net-minder, Kulbakov, 21, participated in both the Blue Jackets' and Cleveland's 2017 Training Camps and inked an AHL standard player contract (SPC) with the Monsters on June 30, 2017. In 52 appearances for the USHL's Youngstown Phantoms last season, Kulbakov supplied a record of 30-16-1 with five shutouts, a 1.93 goals-against average, and a .919 save percentage. Kulbakov capped the 2016-17 campaign among the USHL's league-leaders in appearances (T1st), wins (T2nd), shutouts (T1st), goals-against average (4th) and save percentage (T7th). Kulbakov has additionally represented Belarus in international competition and logged time with HK Gomel in the Belarusian professional ranks.

Next up for the Monsters, it's a Friday home clash vs. the Chicago Wolves with full coverage, live from The Q, underway at 7:00 pm on 99X and the Monsters Hockey Network.

