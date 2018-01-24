MONSTERS RACE PAST ADMIRALS, 5-0

News Release

Terry Broadhurst posts hat trick, Jeff Zatkoff dazzles with 27-save shutout in Cleveland debut.

MILWAUKEE, WI - The Cleveland Monsters, proud American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, defeated the Milwaukee Admirals on Tuesday at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena in Milwaukee, WI by a final score of 5-0. With the win, Cleveland's first shutout victory of the season, the Monsters improved to 13-21-3-3 overall this year and with a .400 points percentage, remain alone in seventh place in the AHL's Central Division standings.

Cleveland jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first period on Tuesday thanks an even-strength goal from Terry Broadhurst at 9:58, assisted by Miles Koules and Carter Camper, and a five-on-five Brett Gallant tally at 10:42, set up by Justin Scott.

The Monsters extended their lead to 3-0 in the middle stanza when Scott stole a puck at center ice and fired an unassisted short-handed marker past Admirals goaltender Anders Lindback at 16:14, before a Terry Broadhurst power-play goal at 18:17, courtesy of feeds from his younger brother Alex Broadhurst and Zac Dalpe, made it 4-0 Cleveland through two periods.

In the final frame, Terry Broadhurst struck again to cap the scoring for the evening with a hat-trick tally at 4:01, set up by Camper and Koules, to seal a 5-0 Monsters win. Broadhurst's hat-trick was the second by a Monsters player this year, as current Columbus Blue Jackets forward Tyler Motte previously achieved the feat on October 27th in a 7-4 home win over the Ontario Reign.

In his Monsters debut, goaltender Jeff Zatkoff improved to 1-0-0 in net this season by virtue of a 27-save performance while Milwaukee's Lindback stopped 12 of the 16 shots he faced through two periods of play to fall to 18-9-3 this season before Jake Paterson stopped nine of ten pucks he faced in relief in the final period of play for the Admirals.

Next up for the Monsters, it's a Thursday home clash vs. the Iowa Wild with full coverage, live from The Q, underway at 7:00 pm on Alt 99.1 and the Monsters Hockey Network.

