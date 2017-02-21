Monsters Outlasted by Wild, 4-2

February 21, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release





DES MOINES, IA - The AHL's defending Calder Cup Champions, the Cleveland Monsters, proudly powered by Constellation, were defeated by the Iowa Wild on Monday at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, IA by a final score of 4-2. With the loss, the Monsters fell to 24-21-2-4 overall this season and with a .529 points percentage, Cleveland now sits alone in fifth place in the AHL's Central Division standings.

The Wild grabbed a 1-0 lead at 17:39 of the opening frame when Grayson Downing converted a penalty shot opportunity with a slow-paced five-hole finish vs. Cleveland goaltender Brad Thiessen. In the second period, Wild forward Zac Dalpe wired a transition slap shot over Thiessen's left shoulder for a five-on-five marker at 13:11 that made it 2-0 Iowa before Monsters defenseman Blake Siebenaler notched his third goal of the campaign at 14:48 courtesy of an even-strength redirection set up by Marc-Andre Bergeron and John Ramage.

In the third, Iowa's Kurtis Gabriel buried an even-strength tally at 13:47 to make it 3-1 Wild before Alex Petan gave the Monsters a chance with an unassisted five-on-five wrist shot at 15:37, but Iowa's top scorer Teemu Pulkkinen iced a 4-2 Wild victory with an empty-net finish at 19:30.

Thiessen fell to 2-4-1 in net for Cleveland despite making 36 saves in defeat while Iowa's Alex Stalock stopped 36 pucks of his own in victory to improve to 16-12-6 between the pipes for the Wild this season.

Next up for the Monsters, it's a Wednesday road clash vs. the Chicago Wolves with full coverage, live from Allstate Arena in Rosemont, IL, underway at 12:00 pm on 99X and the Monsters Hockey Network.

Tickets for every Monsters home game start at just $10 and are on sale now! Full and partial season ticket memberships are also available and provide you with the best seat locations, custom member benefits and the lowest ticket prices. Group outing and birthday bash packages for 10 or more people are also on sale now. All tickets can be purchased by visiting ClevelandMonsters.com, calling (216) 420-0000, visiting The Q Box Office or any Northern Ohio Discount Drug Mart. Be sure to follow the Monsters on Twitter @monstershockey, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/clevelandmonsters, and on Instagram at www.instagram.com/monstershockey.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





American Hockey League Stories from February 21, 2017

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.