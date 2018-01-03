Monsters Outlast IceHogs

News Release

ROCKFORD, IL - The Cleveland Monsters, proud American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, defeated the Rockford IceHogs at BMO Harris Bank Center in Rockford, IL on Tuesday by a final score of 4-1. With the win, Cleveland improved to 10-15-3-2 overall this season and with a .417 points percentage, currently remain alone in seventh place in the AHL's Central Division standings.

Cleveland grabbed a 1-0 lead on Tuesday with the opening frame's lone tally, an even-strength Terry Broadhurst marker at 3:23, set up by Cameron Gaunce and Terry's younger brother Alex Broadhurst.

In the middle frame, Monsters winger Paul Bittner extended Cleveland's lead to 2-0 with a power-play strike at 11:14, thanks to assists from Alex Broadhurst and Carter Camper before Rockford drew within a goal with a Tomas Jurco five-on-five finish at 16:16 of the third. Cleveland sealed a 4-1 win, however, with a pair of empty-net goals late, from Terry Broadhurst at 18:42 and Alex Broadhurst at 19:45, respectively, with Brady Austin providing the lone assist on the Monsters' final goal.

Matiss Kivlenieks stopped 35 of the 36 pucks he faced on Tuesday to improve to 5-9-2 between the pipes for Cleveland this season while Collin Delia fell to 1-3-0 in net for the IceHogs despite a 20-save performance. The Monsters' win was the team's first in their past ten road games and snapped a four-game losing streak. Tuesday's game also marked the start of Cleveland's longest road trip of the season to date, a seven-game trek through the Central Division featuring stops in Rockford, Chicago, Iowa, Milwaukee, and Grand Rapids.

Next up for the Monsters, it's a Wednesday road clash vs. the Chicago Wolves with full coverage, live from Allstate Arena in Rosemont, IL, underway at 8:00 pm on Alt 99.1 and the Monsters Hockey Network.

The Cleveland Monsters are part of the Cleveland Cavaliers and Quicken Loans Arena organization and also owned by a group led by Cavaliers Chairman and Quicken Loans Founder and Chairman Dan Gilbert. The group also owns and operates the Cleveland Gladiators of the Arena Football League playing at Quicken Loans Arena and the Canton Charge of the NBA G League playing in nearby Canton, Ohio at the Canton Civic Center.

