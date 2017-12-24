MONSTERS GAME SUMMARY: Monsters Upended by Admirals, 5-2

News Release

CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters, proud American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, were defeated by the Milwaukee Admirals in front of 10,590 fans at The Q on Friday by a final score of 5-2. With the loss, the Monsters fell to 9-12-3-2 overall this season and with a .442 points percentage, remain alone in sixth place in the AHL's Central Division standings.

Milwaukee's Trevor Murphy netted an even-strength goal at 14:09 of the opening period on Friday to deliver the Admirals a 1-0 lead through 20 minutes of play before Pierre-Cedric Labrie potted a five-on-five wrister at 4:17 of the second to push Milwaukee's edge to 2-0 heading into the final frame of regulation.

In the third, Brady Austin drew Cleveland within a goal at 2-1 with an even-strength blast, assisted by Alex Broadhurst and Carter Camper at 7:26, but Anthony Richard netted a five-on-five tally at 7:55 to make it 3-1 Milwaukee. Then, Cleveland's Joe Pendenza tapped home an even-strength setup from Blake Siebenaler and Austin at 11:00 to make it 3-2, but the Admirals again extended their edge to 4-2 with a Harry Zolnierczyk power-play goal at 15:50, and sealed a 5-2 win with a Frederic Gaudreau extra-man finish at 17:39.

Cleveland's Matiss Kivlenieks fell to 4-7-2 in net despite stopping 25 pucks on Friday while Milwaukee's Anders Lindback improved to 13-5-1 by virtue of a 33-save performance.

Next up for the Monsters, it's a Saturday rematch vs. the Admirals with full coverage, live from The Q, underway at 7:00 pm on Alt 99.1, SportsTime Ohio and the Monsters Hockey Network.

