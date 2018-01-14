MONSTERS GAME SUMMARY: Monsters Tripped up by Griffins, 4-2

News Release

GRAND RAPIDS, MI - The Cleveland Monsters, proud American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, were defeated by the Grand Rapids Griffins on Friday at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, MI by a final score of 4-2. With the loss, the Monsters fell to 10-19-3-3 overall this season and with a.371 points percentage, remain alone in seventh place in the AHL's Central Division standings.

After Ben Street delivered the Griffins a 1-0 lead with an even-strength goal at 5:49 of the opening period, the Monsters responded with a five-on-five Alex Broadhurst marker at 10:57 of the first thanks to assists from Terry Broadhurst and Carter Camper. Grand Rapids capped the scoring in the opening stanza, however, with a Filip Hronek power-play tally at 18:02 to make it 2-1 Griffins through 20 minutes of play.

In the second, the Griffins extended their edge to two goals when Dominick Turgeon knifed home an even-strength finish at 3:06 before Grand Rapids' Eric Tangradi potted an empty-netter at 18:33 of the third and Cleveland's Gabriel Carlsson netted his first-career North American professional goal at 19:26, thanks to feeds from Sam Kurker and Jordan Maletta, to establish the Griffins' final margin of victory at 4-2.

Monsters goaltender Matiss Kivlenieks fell to 5-11-2 in net this season despite stopping 28 of the 31 pucks he faced while Griffins backstop Jared Coreau improved to 14-9-2 this year by virtue of an 18-save performance.

Next up for the Monsters, it's a Saturday rematch vs. the Griffins with full coverage, live from Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, MI, underway at 7:00 pm on Alt 99.1 and the Monsters Hockey Network.

