MONSTERS GAME SUMMARY: Monsters Stifled by Moose, 4-0

News Release

WINNIPEG, MB - The Cleveland Monsters, proud American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL\'s Columbus Blue Jackets, were defeated by the Manitoba Moose on Saturday at Bell MTS Place in Winnipeg, MB by a final score of 4-0. With the loss, the Monsters fell to 7-8-2-2 overall this season and with a .474 points percentage, remain alone in fifth place in the AHL\'s Central Division standings.

Manitoba grabbed a 2-0 lead in the opening frame when Julian Melchiori rifled home an even-strength goal at 6:52 before Jack Roslovic redirected a power-play score past Cleveland goaltender Matiss Kivlenieks shortly thereafter at 7:57 of the first. In the middle stanza, Michael Spacek\'s extra-man marker at 8:19 made it 3-0 Moose and in the third, a Nic Petan power-play offering capped the scoring in a 4-0 Moose win at 8:11 of the period.

Kivlenieks fell to 2-5-1 between the pipes for Cleveland despite stopping 26 of the 30 shots he faced on Saturday, while Manitoba\'s Michael Hutchinson posted his first shutout of the season and improved to 9-1-1 in net this year by virtue of a 27-save performance.

The Cleveland Monsters are part of the Cleveland Cavaliers and Quicken Loans Arena organization and also owned by a group led by Cavaliers Majority Owner and Quicken Loans Founder and Chairman Dan Gilbert. The group also owns and operates the Cleveland Gladiators of the Arena Football League playing at Quicken Loans Arena and the Canton Charge of the NBA G League playing in nearby Canton, Ohio at the Canton Civic Center.

