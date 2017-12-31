MONSTERS GAME SUMMARY: Monsters Fall to Griffins in Front of 15,117

News Release

CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters, proud American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, were defeated by the Grand Rapids Griffins on Saturday in front of a season-high 15,117 fans at The Q on MARVEL Super Hero Night by a final score of 5-3. With the loss, the Monsters fell to 9-15-3-2 overall this season and with a .397 points percentage, remain alone in seventh place in the AHL's Central Division standings.

Grand Rapids leapt to a 2-0 lead in the first period on Saturday thanks to even-strength goals from Colin Campbell at 0:31 and Evgeny Svechnikov at 10:47, before Dominic Turgeon stashed home a power-play score at 7:46 of the second to make it 3-0 Griffins. Turgeon struck again at five-on-five at 11:20 of the middle frame to push Grand Rapids' lead to 4-0, but Cleveland's Carter Camper stopped the bleeding for the Monsters with an even-strength marker, set up by Nick Moutrey and Cameron Gaunce, at 15:38 to cut the visitors' lead to 4-1 through 40 minutes of play.

In the third, a power-play tally from Matt Puempel made it 5-1 Griffins at 7:48, but Monsters winger Miles Koules redirected an unassisted even-strength goal past Grand Rapids backstop Tom McCollum at 8:03 to make it 5-2 and a five-on-five Zac Dalpe tally at 19:22 of the third, thanks to feeds from Gabriel Carlsson and Brady Austin, capped the scoring in a 5-3 Cleveland loss.

Matiss Kivlenieks fell to 4-9-2 in net for Cleveland despite stopping 19 pucks, while McCollum improved to 4-7-3 between the pipes for Grand Rapids by virtue of a 32-save performance. The Monsters' home crowd of 15,117 on Saturday at The Q was Cleveland's largest attendance figure of the season and the largest regular-season Monsters crowd at The Q in each of the team's past two seasons.

Next up for the Monsters, it's a Tuesday road clash vs. the Rockford IceHogs with full coverage, live from BMO Harris Bank Center in Rockford, IL, underway at 8:00 pm on Alt 99.1 and the Monsters Hockey Network.

Full and partial season ticket memberships are on sale now and provide you with the best seat locations, custom member benefits and the lowest ticket prices starting at only $10 per game. Group outing and birthday bash packages for 10 or more people are also on sale now. All tickets can be purchased by visiting ClevelandMonsters.com, calling (216) 420-0000, visiting The Q Box Office or any Northern Ohio Discount Drug Mart. Be sure to follow the Monsters on Twitter @monstershockey, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/monstershockey, and on Instagram at www.instagram.com/monstershockey .

The Cleveland Monsters are part of the Cleveland Cavaliers and Quicken Loans Arena organization and also owned by a group led by Cavaliers Chairman and Quicken Loans Founder and Chairman Dan Gilbert. The group also owns and operates the Cleveland Gladiators of the Arena Football League playing at Quicken Loans Arena and the Canton Charge of the NBA G League playing in nearby Canton, Ohio at the Canton Civic Center.

- ClevelandMonsters.com -

