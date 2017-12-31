MONSTERS GAME SUMMARY: Monsters Fall to Griffins in Front of 15,117

December 31, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters
News Release
CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters, proud American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, were defeated by the Grand Rapids Griffins on Saturday in front of a season-high 15,117 fans at The Q on MARVEL Super Hero Night by a final score of 5-3. With the loss, the Monsters fell to 9-15-3-2 overall this season and with a .397 points percentage, remain alone in seventh place in the AHL's Central Division standings.
Grand Rapids leapt to a 2-0 lead in the first period on Saturday thanks to even-strength goals from Colin Campbell at 0:31 and Evgeny Svechnikov at 10:47, before Dominic Turgeon stashed home a power-play score at 7:46 of the second to make it 3-0 Griffins. Turgeon struck again at five-on-five at 11:20 of the middle frame to push Grand Rapids' lead to 4-0, but Cleveland's Carter Camper stopped the bleeding for the Monsters with an even-strength marker, set up by Nick Moutrey and Cameron Gaunce, at 15:38 to cut the visitors' lead to 4-1 through 40 minutes of play.
In the third, a power-play tally from Matt Puempel made it 5-1 Griffins at 7:48, but Monsters winger Miles Koules redirected an unassisted even-strength goal past Grand Rapids backstop Tom McCollum at 8:03 to make it 5-2 and a five-on-five Zac Dalpe tally at 19:22 of the third, thanks to feeds from Gabriel Carlsson and Brady Austin, capped the scoring in a 5-3 Cleveland loss.
Matiss Kivlenieks fell to 4-9-2 in net for Cleveland despite stopping 19 pucks, while McCollum improved to 4-7-3 between the pipes for Grand Rapids by virtue of a 32-save performance. The Monsters' home crowd of 15,117 on Saturday at The Q was Cleveland's largest attendance figure of the season and the largest regular-season Monsters crowd at The Q in each of the team's past two seasons.
Next up for the Monsters, it's a Tuesday road clash vs. the Rockford IceHogs with full coverage, live from BMO Harris Bank Center in Rockford, IL, underway at 8:00 pm on Alt 99.1 and the Monsters Hockey Network.
Full and partial season ticket memberships are on sale now and provide you with the best seat locations, custom member benefits and the lowest ticket prices starting at only $10 per game. Group outing and birthday bash packages for 10 or more people are also on sale now. All tickets can be purchased by visiting ClevelandMonsters.com, calling (216) 420-0000, visiting The Q Box Office or any Northern Ohio Discount Drug Mart. Be sure to follow the Monsters on Twitter @monstershockey, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/monstershockey, and on Instagram at www.instagram.com/monstershockey .
The Cleveland Monsters are part of the Cleveland Cavaliers and Quicken Loans Arena organization and also owned by a group led by Cavaliers Chairman and Quicken Loans Founder and Chairman Dan Gilbert. The group also owns and operates the Cleveland Gladiators of the Arena Football League playing at Quicken Loans Arena and the Canton Charge of the NBA G League playing in nearby Canton, Ohio at the Canton Civic Center.
- ClevelandMonsters.com -
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board
American Hockey League Stories from December 31, 2017
- WOLF PACK GAME RECAP - Springfield Thunderbirds 5, Hartford Wolf Pack - Hartford Wolf Pack
- GAME RECAP: Five Players Score as Checkers Defeat Lehigh Valley - Charlotte Checkers
- MONSTERS GAME SUMMARY: Monsters Fall to Griffins in Front of 15,117 - Cleveland Monsters
- P-Bruins Comeback Falls Short in 3-2 OT Loss to Belleville - Providence Bruins
- Comets Fall to Crunch in Thrilling Eleven Round Shootout - Utica Comets
- Wolves vs IceHogs Photos - Chicago Wolves
- Manitoba Moose Recap: San Jose 3 at Manitoba 2 - Manitoba Moose
- San Diego Gulls Roster Update - San Diego Gulls
- Tampa Bay Lightning Recall Louis Domingue, Syracuse Crunch Recall - Syracuse Crunch
- D Mark Alt Returned to Lehigh Valley - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- St. Louis Blues Reassign Defenseman Jordan Schmaltz to San Antonio - San Antonio Rampage
- Anaheim Ducks Announce Roster Move - San Diego Gulls
- American Hockey League Announces Suspension - AHL
- Winnipeg Jets Release - Jets Recall Jack Roslovic from the Manitoba - Manitoba Moose
- Canucks Recall Forward Michael Chaput - Utica Comets
- Penguins Recall Wydo and Gardiner from Nailers - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Phantoms Unveil Specialty Color Rush Jerseys - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Sound Tigers Battle Devils in 2017 Finale - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Wolf Pack Game Media Notes Available On-Line - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Late Surge Stymied in 5-3 Loss to Wild - Rockford IceHogs
- Condors Stunned in Overtime by Tucson - Bakersfield Condors
- Dominic Toninato's Overtime Winner Gives Rampage 1-0 V - San Antonio Rampage
- Iowa Wild Beats Rockford IceHogs 5-3 - Iowa Wild
- Game Recap | Ullmark, Amerks Blank Marlies to Claim Division Lead - Rochester Americans
- Game Recap | Ullmark, Amerks Blank Marlies to Claim Division Lead - Rochester Americans
- Wolves Push Point Streak to Nine Games - Chicago Wolves
- Griffins Score Five Straight, Take 5-2 Win - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Brennan's Historic Goal Lifts Phantoms 3-1 over Charlotte - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- RECAP: Daniel Sprong's Hat Trick Lifts Penguins over Wolf Pack, 5-1 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Checkers Stumble in 3-1 Loss to Phantoms - Charlotte Checkers
- WOLF PACK GAME RECAP - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins 5, Hartford - Hartford Wolf Pack
- MONSTERS GAME SUMMARY: Monsters Fall to Griffins, 5-2 - Cleveland Monsters
- P-Bruins Sweep Season-Series with Comets After 3-1 Win - Providence Bruins
- Anaheim Ducks Announce Roster Move - San Diego Gulls
- Comets Tripped up by Bruins - Utica Comets
- Manitoba Moose Advisory: Moose Hold Community Practice January 2 - Manitoba Moose
- IceHogs Seek 4th Straight Win in Friday Tilt with Wild - Rockford IceHogs