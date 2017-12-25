MONSTERS GAME SUMMARY: Monsters Clipped by Admirals, 5-3

News Release

CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters, proud American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, were defeated by the Milwaukee Admirals in front of 10,674 fans at The Q on Saturday by a final score of 5-3. With the loss, Cleveland fell to 9-13-3-2 overall this season and with a .426 points percentage, currently sit alone in seventh place in the AHL's Central Division standings.

In a wild start to the game, Hayden Hodgson gave Cleveland a 1-0 lead just eight seconds into the opening period on even-strength feeds from Dean Kukan and Justin Scott, but Milwaukee captain Trevor Smith equalized at 7:13 of the first with an unassisted power-play goal. The Admirals then nabbed their first lead at 14:04 of the first when Anthony Richard potted an extra-man tally to make it 2-1.

In the middle frame, a power-play strike from Kukan leveled the score at two apiece on feeds from Carter Camper and Joe Pendenza at 9:47 before the Monsters reclaimed the lead at 3-2 with a shorthanded John Ramage goal at 19:52, provided by helpers from Sonny Milano and Zac Dalpe.

In the third, an unassisted five-on-five marker from Admirals defenseman Frederic Allard tied the game at three at 1:56 before Milwaukee's Bobby Butler wired home a go-ahead even-strength tally at 11:54 to make in 4-3 for the visitors and Trevor Murphy capped a 5-3 Admirals win with a power-play strike at 17:14.

Cleveland backstop Ivan Kulbakov fell to 0-3-0 in net this season despite stopping 28 pucks on Saturday, while Milwaukee's Anders Lindback improved to 14-5-1 between the pipes by virtue of a 27-save performance.

Next up for the Monsters, it's a Friday road clash vs. the Grand Rapids Griffins with full coverage, live from Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, MI, underway at 7:00 pm on Alt 99.1 and the Monsters Hockey Network.

