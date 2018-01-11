MONSTERS FIGHT TO THE BITTER END IN 1-0 LOSS TO ADMIRALS

News Release

Cleveland's Joonas Korpisalo provides 29 stops in hard-fought road loss to Milwaukee.

MILWAUKEE, WI - The Cleveland Monsters, proud American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, were defeated by the Milwaukee Admirals at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena in Milwaukee, WI on Wednesday by a final score of 1-0. With the loss, the Monsters fell to 10-18-3-3 overall this season and with a .382 points percentage, remain alone in seventh place in the AHL's Central Division standings.

After a scoreless first period, the Admirals claimed a 1-0 lead at 8:19 of the middle frame thanks to an even-strength Trevor Murphy marker before a goal-less final stanza cemented a 1-0 Milwaukee victory.

Cleveland net-minder Joonas Korpisalo delivered 29 saves in defeat to fall to 1-2-1 in net this season while Admirals goaltender Juuse Saros improved to 2-4-1 with a 27-save shutout.

Next up for the Monsters, it's a Friday road clash vs. the Grand Rapids Griffins with full coverage, live from Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, MI, underway at 7:00 pm on Alt 99.1 and the Monsters Hockey Network.

The Cleveland Monsters are part of the Cleveland Cavaliers and Quicken Loans Arena organization and also owned by a group led by Cavaliers Chairman and Quicken Loans Founder and Chairman Dan Gilbert. The group also owns and operates the Cleveland Gladiators of the Arena Football League playing at Quicken Loans Arena and the Canton Charge of the NBA G League playing in nearby Canton, Ohio at the Canton Civic Center.

