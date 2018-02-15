Monsters Fall Just Short in Chicago, 4-3
February 15, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release
CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters, proud American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, were defeated by the Chicago Wolves on Thursday at Allstate Arena in Rosemont, IL by a final score of 4-3. With the loss, the Monsters fell to 16-26-4-3 overall this season and with a .398 points percentage, remain alone in seventh place in the AHL's Central Division standings.
The Wolves grabbed a 2-0 lead in the opening period on Thursday as a Teemu Pulkkinen power-play goal at 5:57 made it 1-0 Chicago and an even-strength Mackenzie MacEachern marker at 12:26 solidified the home team's advantage heading into the middle stanza.
In the second, Cleveland's Terry Broadhurst tallied a power-play goal at 7:05 to make it 2-1 with Nathan Gerbe and Carter Camper notching assists on the play. The Wolves nudged their edge back to a pair of goals at 9:27, however, by virtue of a Tomas Hyka extra-man blast. The Monsters rallied, though, to make it 3-2 Chicago through 40 minutes of play thanks to an Alex Broadhurst power-play goal at 14:23, made possible by helpers from Camper and Gerbe.
In the final frame, Wolves top scorer and former Monsters great T.J. Tynan supplied a power-play goal at 1:37 that eventually earned Chicago a 4-3 win despite another extra-man finish from Cleveland's Terry Broadhurst at 4:30. Monsters net-minder Matiss Kivlenieks fell to 9-14-2 in net this season despite stopping 29 of the 33 pucks he faced while Chicago's Oscar Dansk is now 1-0-1 between the pipes this year thanks to a 32-save performance.
Next up for the Monsters, it's a Saturday road clash vs. the Rockford IceHogs with full coverage, live from BMO Harris Bank Center in Rockford, IL, underway at 7:00 pm on Alt 99.1 and the Monsters Hockey Network.
