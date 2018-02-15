Monsters Fall Just Short in Chicago, 4-3

February 15, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release





CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters, proud American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, were defeated by the Chicago Wolves on Thursday at Allstate Arena in Rosemont, IL by a final score of 4-3. With the loss, the Monsters fell to 16-26-4-3 overall this season and with a .398 points percentage, remain alone in seventh place in the AHL's Central Division standings.

The Wolves grabbed a 2-0 lead in the opening period on Thursday as a Teemu Pulkkinen power-play goal at 5:57 made it 1-0 Chicago and an even-strength Mackenzie MacEachern marker at 12:26 solidified the home team's advantage heading into the middle stanza.

In the second, Cleveland's Terry Broadhurst tallied a power-play goal at 7:05 to make it 2-1 with Nathan Gerbe and Carter Camper notching assists on the play. The Wolves nudged their edge back to a pair of goals at 9:27, however, by virtue of a Tomas Hyka extra-man blast. The Monsters rallied, though, to make it 3-2 Chicago through 40 minutes of play thanks to an Alex Broadhurst power-play goal at 14:23, made possible by helpers from Camper and Gerbe.

In the final frame, Wolves top scorer and former Monsters great T.J. Tynan supplied a power-play goal at 1:37 that eventually earned Chicago a 4-3 win despite another extra-man finish from Cleveland's Terry Broadhurst at 4:30. Monsters net-minder Matiss Kivlenieks fell to 9-14-2 in net this season despite stopping 29 of the 33 pucks he faced while Chicago's Oscar Dansk is now 1-0-1 between the pipes this year thanks to a 32-save performance.

Next up for the Monsters, it's a Saturday road clash vs. the Rockford IceHogs with full coverage, live from BMO Harris Bank Center in Rockford, IL, underway at 7:00 pm on Alt 99.1 and the Monsters Hockey Network.

Full and partial season ticket memberships are on sale now and provide you with the best seat locations, custom member benefits and the lowest ticket prices starting at only $10 per game. Group outing and birthday bash packages for 10 or more people are also on sale now. All tickets can be purchased by visiting ClevelandMonsters.com, calling (216) 420-0000, visiting The Q Box Office or any Northern Ohio Discount Drug Mart. Be sure to follow the Monsters on Twitter @monstershockey, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/monstershockey, and on Instagram at www.instagram.com/monstershockey.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





American Hockey League Stories from February 15, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.