MONSTERS FALL IN CHICAGO, 3-1

January 22, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters
News Release
ROSEMONT, IL - The Cleveland Monsters, proud American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, were defeated by the Chicago Wolves on Sunday at AllState Arena in Rosemont, IL by a final score of 3-1. With the loss, the Monsters fall to 12-21-3-3 overall this season, and with a .395 points percentage, remain alone in seventh place of the AHL's Central Division standings.
After a scoreless first period, it was Justin Scott who opened the scoring for the Monsters by delivering an even-strength goal at 2:33 of the second period, set up by Terry Broadhurst to push Cleveland in front, 1-0.
The third period saw the Wolves respond with three unanswered goals by Jake Bischoff at 8:25, Tomas Hyka at 15:25, and an empty net tally by Wade Megan at 19:00 to cap the scoring for the evening.
Monsters goaltender Matiss Kivlenieks fell to 6-12-2 in net this season despite stopping 23 of the 25 pucks he faced while Wolves backstop Kasimir Kaskisuo improved to 8-10-2 this year by virtue of a 25-save performance.
Next up for the Monsters, it's a Tuesday road clash vs. the Milwaukee Admirals with full coverage, live from UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena in Milwaukee, WI, underway at 8:00 pm.
The Cleveland Monsters are part of the Cleveland Cavaliers and Quicken Loans Arena organization and also owned by a group led by Cavaliers Chairman and Quicken Loans Founder and Chairman Dan Gilbert. The group also owns and operates the Cleveland Gladiators of the Arena Football League playing at Quicken Loans Arena and the Canton Charge of the NBA G League playing in nearby Canton, Ohio at the Canton Civic Center.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board
American Hockey League Stories from January 22, 2018
- WOLF PACK GAME RECAP - Hartford Wolf Pack 1, - Hartford Wolf Pack
- PENGUINS FALL IN OVERTIME TO WOLF PACK, 1-0 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Wolves Set Franchise Record with 10th Consecutive Home Win - Chicago Wolves
- FORSLING ASSIGNED TO ICEHOGS - Rockford IceHogs
- MONSTERS FALL IN CHICAGO, 3-1 - Cleveland Monsters
- P-BRUINS WIN 2-0 BEHIND McINTYRE's SECOND SHUTOUT - Providence Bruins
- Amerks Erase Three-Goal Deficit, Fall in Overtime to Checkers - Rochester Americans
- TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING RECALL MATTHEW PECA, MICHAEL BOURNIVAL FROM SYRACUSE CRUNCH - Syracuse Crunch
- Red Wings Recall Joe Hicketts - Grand Rapids Griffins
- HOGS FIGHT BACK BUT COME UP SHORT AGAINST GRIFFINS. - Rockford IceHogs
- PIRRI, TYNAN HELP WOLVES BASTE BAKERSFIELD - Chicago Wolves
- Griffins Knock Down IceHogs, 4-3 - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Manitoba Moose Recap: Texas 5 at Manitoba 1 - Manitoba Moose
- San Antonio Falls to Tucson in Overtime 2-1 - San Antonio Rampage
- Phantoms Win Under the Stars in Outdoor Classic - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Iowa Moves into Second Place with 5-3 Win against Milwaukee - Iowa Wild
- Gust Scores in Condors Loss - Bakersfield Condors
- COMETS TOP LINE PROPELS UTICA TO VICTORY. - Utica Comets
- Sound Tigers 3, Bruins 2. - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Amerks Speed by Checkers with 4-1 Win. - Rochester Americans
- P-Bruins Come up Short in Bridgeport, Fall to Sound Tigers 3-2 - Providence Bruins
- CRUNCH FALL TO COMETS, 4-2. - Syracuse Crunch
- HURRICANES RECALL McKEOWN FROM CHARLOTTE - Charlotte Checkers
- Manitoba Moose Moose Announce Roster Moves - Manitoba Moose
- Goaltender Brandon Halverson, Defenseman Sergey - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Blue Jackets Recall Markus Hannikainen, Dean - Cleveland Monsters
- Defenseman Anton Cederholm Reassigned to Kalamazoo - Utica Comets
- San Diego 2 vs. San Jose 3 - San Diego Gulls
- Griffins Score Three Early, Win 5-2 - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Iowa Falls to Bakersfield 4-3 in Overtime - Iowa Wild
- Recap: Texas 4 at Manitoba 0. - Manitoba Moose
- San Antonio Earns Point Behind Ville Husso's 53 Saves in 2-1 - San Antonio Rampage
- Hogs Drop Monsters with Three-Goal Third - Rockford IceHogs
- Bear Wins It in Overtime for Condors, 4-3 - Bakersfield Condors
- GAME RECAP - Hartford Wolf Pack 3, Utica Comets 2 (OT) - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Crunch Lose to Marlies, 4-1 - Syracuse Crunch
- Late Goal by Cross Gives P-Bruins 1-0 Win over Penguins - Providence Bruins
- Monsters Clipped by IceHogs on Home Ice, 4-3 - Cleveland Monsters
- RECAP: Penguins' Win Streak Halted in 1-0 Loss at Providence - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Comets Comeback Falls Short in Overtime - Utica Comets
- IceHogs to Host Outdoor Practice in Belvidere on January 24 - Rockford IceHogs
- Minnesota Wild Recalls Forward Kyle Rau from Iowa - Iowa Wild