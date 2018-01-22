MONSTERS FALL IN CHICAGO, 3-1

News Release

ROSEMONT, IL - The Cleveland Monsters, proud American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, were defeated by the Chicago Wolves on Sunday at AllState Arena in Rosemont, IL by a final score of 3-1. With the loss, the Monsters fall to 12-21-3-3 overall this season, and with a .395 points percentage, remain alone in seventh place of the AHL's Central Division standings.

After a scoreless first period, it was Justin Scott who opened the scoring for the Monsters by delivering an even-strength goal at 2:33 of the second period, set up by Terry Broadhurst to push Cleveland in front, 1-0.

The third period saw the Wolves respond with three unanswered goals by Jake Bischoff at 8:25, Tomas Hyka at 15:25, and an empty net tally by Wade Megan at 19:00 to cap the scoring for the evening.

Monsters goaltender Matiss Kivlenieks fell to 6-12-2 in net this season despite stopping 23 of the 25 pucks he faced while Wolves backstop Kasimir Kaskisuo improved to 8-10-2 this year by virtue of a 25-save performance.

Next up for the Monsters, it's a Tuesday road clash vs. the Milwaukee Admirals with full coverage, live from UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena in Milwaukee, WI, underway at 8:00 pm.

The Cleveland Monsters are part of the Cleveland Cavaliers and Quicken Loans Arena organization and also owned by a group led by Cavaliers Chairman and Quicken Loans Founder and Chairman Dan Gilbert. The group also owns and operates the Cleveland Gladiators of the Arena Football League playing at Quicken Loans Arena and the Canton Charge of the NBA G League playing in nearby Canton, Ohio at the Canton Civic Center.

