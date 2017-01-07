Monsters Edge Stars in Shootout, 2-1

CEDAR PARK, Texas - In a tightly contested goaltending duel that needed overtime, it was Alex Broadhurst who provided the winning goal in the shootout to lift the Cleveland Monsters to a 2-1 win over the Texas Stars on Saturday in front of 6,267 fan in attendance at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park.

Broadhurst scored the shootout-winner for the Monsters (17-13-1-2) in the fourth round to beat Maxime Lagace of the Stars. Caleb Herbert tallied the Stars' only goal in regulation and again in the shootout. Anton Forsberg earned the win in net stopping 38 of 39 shots. Lagace suffered the loss going 27 of 29. Texas (16-13-1-2) took three out of four points in their two-game weekend set against the American Hockey League's defending Calder Cup Champions.

Texas kicks off a three-game road trip on Wednesday when they visit the Ontario Reign at 9 p.m. CST.

Herbert opened up the scoring with a backhand goal in front of the net just 3:48 into the hockey game. Ethan Werek tallied the assist as Herbert tallied his fifth point in the last six games to give Texas the early lead.

Cleveland answered back midway through period two when Nick Moutrey snapped a shot in the right circle past Lagace for his fifth of the season. After that, the goaltenders took over. Forsberg made 20 of his saves through the second and third periods. He also denied Brendan Ranford, Brandon DeFazio and Travis Morin in the shootout. Lagace negated a third-period penalty shot chance for Cleveland's Sonny Milano at 11:39, and also stopped the four shots he faced in overtime.

After Herbert gave Texas the lead in round three of the shootout, Jordan Maletta scored for Cleveland to extend things and open the door for Broadhurst's winner.

The power play units for both teams continued to struggle as Texas finished 0-for-7 and the Monsters went 0-for-4. In the two-game set overall, both teams combined to go scoreless in 21 man-advantage chances.

Three Stars:

1. Alex Broadhurst (CLE) 2. Caleb Herbert (TEX) 3. Maxime Lagace (TEX)

Postgame Quotes:

Forward Caleb Herbert On the fourth line's success in tonight's game... "I think that me, Fyten and Werek have found some good chemistry with the times that we do get out there. We just go out here, and we try to create energy and get to the net. I think, tonight, we were getting some of the bounces, and they were going our way. We were trying to build each shift, and when we get out there, we know we have to be good. I'll try to play in the offensive zone not the defensive zone. I think it was clicking for us tonight which is nice."

On building confidence in the back-to-back games against Cleveland...

"This was a big sort-of bounce-back weekend, or whatever you want to call it, for us with getting three out of four points at home. I know we haven't been getting a lot of points at home, so it was nice to come out with three out of four. We have to keep building on that. We're going on a road trip this week. So, we're just going to carry that confidence that we built this weekend at home and try to strong some more wins together."

Head Coach Derek Laxdal On tonight's game... "You know, it's good for our group to play a game like this. You're not going to win every game 5-1 or 6-1. Our guys did a good job of getting a point and three out of four [points] over the weekend especially after we came off of a three-game losing streak. Anytime you can get points in the standings here, that's a good team over there. They grind it out with one of the best goaltenders in the League. I thought we had [the game] with that last shootout shot by Herbert, but we just couldn't close it. It was a good weekend for us. Three out of four points. A couple of the things we worked on during the week translated into our game. I liked what we saw, especially on the penalty kill. I'm not very happy with the power play. I think it was zero for 12 over the two games, and that's an area we really have to look at and address to get on the same page."

