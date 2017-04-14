Monsters Drop Season Finale to Manitoba, 1-0

April 14, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters
News Release
CLEVELAND - The AHL's defending Calder Cup Champions, the Cleveland Monsters, proudly powered by Constellation, were defeated by the Manitoba Moose on Friday in front of 13,221 fans at The Q in the final game of the 2016-17 regular season. With the loss, the Monsters capped the campaign at 39-29-4-4 and with a .566 points percentage, currently sit alone in fifth place in the AHL's Central Division standings, just shy of the Charlotte Checkers for the Central's fourth and final playoff spot. Cleveland can still qualify for the Calder Cup Playoffs with a regulation loss by the Checkers in Chicago on Saturday night.
After two hard-fought, penalty-filled periods slid by scoreless, Manitoba's Kyle Connor posted a power-play strike just 14 seconds into the final stanza and his marker was all the Moose would need in a 1-0 win, thanks to a 30-save shutout from net-minder Eric Comrie. Monsters backstop Anton Forsberg made 29 stops in his 51st and final appearance of the campaign, wrapping the season with a record of 27-17-4. Forsberg's 27 wins are the most in a single season by a Cleveland goaltender in franchise history.
Tickets for every Monsters home game start at just $10 and are on sale now! Full and partial season ticket memberships are also available and provide you with the best seat locations, custom member benefits and the lowest ticket prices. Group outing and birthday bash packages for 10 or more people are also on sale now. All tickets can be purchased by visiting ClevelandMonsters.com, calling (216) 420-0000, visiting The Q Box Office or any Northern Ohio Discount Drug Mart. Be sure to follow the Monsters on Twitter @monstershockey, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/clevelandmonsters, and on Instagram at www.instagram.com/monstershockey .
The Cleveland Monsters are part of the Cleveland Cavaliers and Quicken Loans Arena organization and also owned by a group led by Cavaliers Majority Owner and Quicken Loans Founder and Chairman Dan Gilbert. The group also owns and operates the Cleveland Gladiators of the Arena Football League playing at Quicken Loans Arena and the Canton Charge of the NBA Development League playing in nearby Canton, Ohio at the Canton Civic Center.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board
American Hockey League Stories from April 14, 2017
- Bridgeport's Playoff Hopes Dashed in Setback on Friday - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Over 9,800 Fans See Wild Defeat Wolves 3-2 in Home Finale - Iowa Wild
- Devils Fall to Amerks - Albany Devils
- Wolf Pack Game Recap - Utica Comets 5, Hartford Wolf Pack 4 - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Crunch Take Down Senators, 4-1 - Syracuse Crunch
- Penguins Lose to Hershey, 2-1 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Monsters Drop Season Finale to Manitoba, 1-0 - Cleveland Monsters
- Checkers Stay Alive in Playoff Race - Charlotte Checkers
- P-Bruins Clinch Postseason Berth Despite 5-4 OT Loss - Providence Bruins
- Manitoba Shut Down Cleveland - Manitoba Moose
- B-Sens Falter in Syracuse 4-1 - Binghamton Senators
- Toronto Topples St. John's 5-3 - St. John's IceCaps
- Admirals, Predators Extend Affiliation Agreement - Milwaukee Admirals
- Agostino Named AHL's Most Valuable Player - Chicago Wolves
- Playoff Fate to be Determined this Weekend - Bridgeport Sound Tigers