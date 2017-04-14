Monsters Drop Season Finale to Manitoba, 1-0

News Release

CLEVELAND - The AHL's defending Calder Cup Champions, the Cleveland Monsters, proudly powered by Constellation, were defeated by the Manitoba Moose on Friday in front of 13,221 fans at The Q in the final game of the 2016-17 regular season. With the loss, the Monsters capped the campaign at 39-29-4-4 and with a .566 points percentage, currently sit alone in fifth place in the AHL's Central Division standings, just shy of the Charlotte Checkers for the Central's fourth and final playoff spot. Cleveland can still qualify for the Calder Cup Playoffs with a regulation loss by the Checkers in Chicago on Saturday night.

After two hard-fought, penalty-filled periods slid by scoreless, Manitoba's Kyle Connor posted a power-play strike just 14 seconds into the final stanza and his marker was all the Moose would need in a 1-0 win, thanks to a 30-save shutout from net-minder Eric Comrie. Monsters backstop Anton Forsberg made 29 stops in his 51st and final appearance of the campaign, wrapping the season with a record of 27-17-4. Forsberg's 27 wins are the most in a single season by a Cleveland goaltender in franchise history.

