Monsters Clipped by Wolves Late

News Release

ROSEMONT, IL - The Cleveland Monsters, proud American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, were defeated by the Chicago Wolves on Wednesday at Allstate Arena in Rosemont, IL by a final score of 5-3. With the loss, the Monsters fell to 10-16-32 overall this season and with a .403 points percentage, remain alone in seventh place in the AHL's Central Division standings.

The Wolves grabbed a 2-0 lead early in the opening period when Tomas Hyka notched an even-strength goal at 1:26 and Beau Bennett made it 2-0 Chicago with a five-on-three power-play finish at 3:40. In the middle stanza, former Monster T.J. Tynan made it 3-0 Wolves with an even-strength tally just 47 seconds into the frame, chasing Cleveland starting net-minder Matiss Kivlenieks from the game in favor of Ivan Kulbakov.

The Monsters responded, however, with an even-strength Terry Broadhurst marker, assisted by Gabriel Carlsson and Zac Dalpe at 3:55 of the second, and a power-play strike from Dalpe at 15:24 which, thanks to helpers from Carter Camper and Calvin Thurkauf, cut the Wolves' lead to 3-2 through 40 minutes of play.

In the third, Cleveland tied the game at three with an even-strength Sam Kurker goal at 2:24, set up by Doyle Somerby and John Ramage, but the Wolves slammed the door with two late five-on-five markers, from Bryce Gervais at 4:48 and Tobias Lindberg at 15:02, to skate away winners by a 5-3 final score.

Kulbakov fell to 0-4-0 in net for the Monsters despite stopping 11 of the 13 shots he faced in relief of Kivlenieks who made 12 saves on 15 shots faced through 20:47 of play on Wednesday. On the other side, Max Lagace improved to 9-2-2 between the pipes for the Wolves by virtue of a 20-save performance.

Next up for the Monsters, it's a Saturday road clash vs. the Rockford IceHogs with full coverage, live from BMO Harris Bank Center in Rockford, IL, underway at 8:00 pm on Alt 99.1 and the Monsters Hockey Network.

Full and partial season ticket memberships are on sale now and provide you with the best seat locations, custom member benefits and the lowest ticket prices starting at only $10 per game. Group outing and birthday bash packages for 10 or more people are also on sale now. All tickets can be purchased by visiting ClevelandMonsters.com, calling (216) 420-0000, visiting The Q Box Office or any Northern Ohio Discount Drug Mart.

The Cleveland Monsters are part of the Cleveland Cavaliers and Quicken Loans Arena organization and also owned by a group led by Cavaliers Chairman and Quicken Loans Founder and Chairman Dan Gilbert. The group also owns and operates the Cleveland Gladiators of the Arena Football League playing at Quicken Loans Arena and the Canton Charge of the NBA G League playing in nearby Canton, Ohio at the Canton Civic Center.

