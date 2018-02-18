Monsters Clipped by Wolves, 5-3

ROSEMONT, IL - The Cleveland Monsters, proud American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, were defeated by the Chicago Wolves on Sunday at Allstate Arena in Rosemont, IL by a final score of 5-3. With the loss, the Monsters fell to 17-27-4-3 overall this season and with a .402 points percentage, remain alone in seventh place in the AHL's Central Division standings.

The Wolves grabbed a 1-0 lead on Sunday when Kevin Lough notched an even-strength goal at 2:57 of the first before Nathan Gerbe tied the game at one for the Monsters with a five-on-five goal at 13:05 courtesy of Carter Camper's lone assist. Later in the period, Ryan Murray delivered Cleveland's first lead of the game with an even-strength finish at 19:26 made possible by assists from Jordan Schroeder and Camper.

In the middle stanza, Chicago leveled the score at two with a Beau Bennett power-play strike at 2:15 before the Monsters responded with an extra-man Sonny Milano marker at 8:01 to make it 3-2 Cleveland thanks to a slick setup from Gerbe and Miles Koules. The Wolves battled back to tie the game at three, however, with an even-strength Brett Sterling conversion at 16:46 to cap the scoring in the middle frame.

The third period saw Chicago's Zac Leslie bury what proved to be the game-winning score, an even-strength wrister at 16:46, and Wade Megan deposit an empty-net goal at 19:26 to seal a 5-3 Wolves victory. Cleveland goaltender Matiss Kivlenieks stopped 18 of the 22 pucks he faced to fall to 10-15-2 in net this season while Wolves backstop Oscar Dansk improved to 2-0-1 by virtue of a 19-save performance.

Next up for the Monsters, it's a Wednesday home clash vs. the Stockton Heat with full coverage, live from The Q, underway at 7:00 pm on Alt 99.1 and the Monsters Hockey Network.

