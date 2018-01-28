MONSTERS CLIPPED BY WILD 3-1 IN FRONT OF 15,434 FANS AT THE Q

News Release

Broadhurst scores, Korpisalo stops 23 in front of Cleveland's largest home crowd this year.

CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters, proud American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, were defeated by the Iowa Wild on Saturday in front of 15,434 fans at The Q, the Monsters' largest home crowd of the season, by a final score of 3-1. With the loss, Cleveland fell to 13-22-4-3 overall this season and with a .393 points percentage, the Monsters remain alone in seventh place in the AHL's Central Division standings.

Iowa grabbed a 1-0 lead on Saturday when Ryan Murphy tallied an even-strength goal at 13:31 of the first period before the Wild added five-on-five middle-frame goals from Nick Seeler at 8:45 and Kyle Rau at 9:00 to push their edge to 3-0. Cleveland responded with an Alex Broadhurst marker at 10:19 of the second on even-strength feeds from Zac Dalpe and Terry Broadhurst to make it 3-1 Iowa through 40 minutes of play, and after a scoreless final stanza, the Wild prevailed by that very margin.

Monsters net-minder Joonas Korpisalo fell to 2-3-1 in net this season despite stopping 23 of the 26 shots he faced while Iowa's Niklas Svedberg improved to 11-8-3 this year by virtue of a 30-save performance. Next up for the Monsters, it's a Thursday home clash vs. the Grand Rapids Griffins with full coverage, live from The Q, underway at 7:00 pm on Alt 99.1 and the Monsters Hockey Network.

The Cleveland Monsters are part of the Cleveland Cavaliers and Quicken Loans Arena organization and also owned by a group led by Cavaliers Chairman and Quicken Loans Founder and Chairman Dan Gilbert. The group also owns and operates the Cleveland Gladiators of the Arena Football League playing at Quicken Loans Arena and the Canton Charge of the NBA G League playing in nearby Canton, Ohio at the Canton Civic Center.

