Monsters Clipped by Stars in Texas, 4-2

January 7, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release





CLEVELAND - The AHL's defending Calder Cup Champions, the Cleveland Monsters, proudly powered by Constellation, were defeated by the Texas Stars on Friday at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park in Cedar Park, TX by a final score of 4-2. With the loss, the Monsters fell to 16-13-1-2 overall this season and with a .547 points percentage, remain alone in fourth place in the AHL's Central Division standings.

The Stars grabbed a 1-0 lead at 3:04 of the opening period when Remi Elie knifed home an even-strength score that was countered at 12:34 by Monsters winger Sonny Milano who, thanks to five-on-five feeds from Nick Moutrey and Ryan Stanton, extended his season-long goal streak to four games with his eighth marker of the campaign. Then, at 17:37 of the first, a right-point blast from Cleveland defenseman John Ramage, set up by T.J. Tynan and Dean Kukan, gave the Monsters a 2-1 lead heading into the middle stanza.

In the second, the Stars collected the frame's only goal, a shorthanded tally from Patrik Nemeth at 12:27 that leveled the score at two apiece and was Texas' AHL-leading ninth man-down marker of the year. In the third, Jason Dickinson put the Stars in front with a sharp-angle even-strength score at 11:18 before Matej Stransky sealed a 4-2 win for the Stars at 14:50 of the final period with a five-on-five transition wrister from the top of the Cleveland circles.

Monsters goaltender Joonas Korpisalo fell to 5-5-2 in net this season despite a 30-save performance, while Texas backstop Maxime Lagace stopped 23 of the 25 pucks he faced to improve to 10-8-2 between the pipes for the Stars this year.

Next up for the Monsters, it's a Saturday rematch vs. Texas with full coverage, live from H-E-B Center at Cedar Park in Cedar Park, TX, underway at 8:00 pm on 99X and the Monsters Hockey Network.

