Monsters Clipped by Moose in Shootout, 2-1

CLEVELAND - The AHL's defending Calder Cup Champions, the Cleveland Monsters, proudly powered by Constellation, were defeated in a shootout by the Manitoba Moose in front of 11,494 fans on Sunday at The Q by a final score of 2-1. With the shootout defeat, the Monsters are now 23-18-2-4 overall this season and with a .553 points percentage, remain alone in fifth place in the AHL's Central Division standings.

The Moose grabbed a 1-0 lead on Sunday when Scott Kosmachuk buried a power-play blast from the right point at 10:19 of the opening stanza. After a scoreless middle frame, the Monsters were able to equalize at 7:00 of the final period when Jordan Maletta cashed in an even-strength wraparound thanks to feeds from Oliver Bjorkstrand and Jaime Sifers to tie the game at one apiece and eventually force overtime.

After the extra session failed to yield a goal in either direction, Cleveland and Manitoba engaged in a shootout for the second consecutive game. Monsters forward Markus Hannikainen scored in the top of the first round, but Kyle Connor followed suit for the Moose in the bottom half and after the second and third rounds progressed without a goal, Cleveland's Daniel Zaar was denied by Manitoba backstop Eric Comrie in the fourth round and Moose forward Dan DeSalvo responded with a goal to deliver Manitoba a 2-1 victory.

Monsters net-minder Joonas Korpisalo stopped 20 of the 21 pucks he faced in regulation and overtime and two of four in the shootout, but fell to 7-5-3 this year between the pipes while Comrie improved to 11-15-4 by virtue of a 31-save performance. Next up for the Monsters, it's a Wednesday road clash vs. the Rockford IceHogs with full coverage, live from BMO Harris Bank Center in Rockford, IL, underway at 11:30 am on 99X and the Monsters Hockey Network.

