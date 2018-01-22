Monsters Clipped by IceHogs on Home Ice, 4-3

News Release

CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters, proud American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, were defeated by the Rockford IceHogs in front of 12,645 fans on Friday, the Monsters' second-largest crowd of the season at The Q, by a final score of 4-3. With the loss, Cleveland fell to 12-20-3-3 overall this season and with a .395 points percentage, remain alone in seventh place in the AHL's Central Division standings.

The Monsters potted the opening period's only goal on Friday as Cameron Gaunce slashed home an even-strength marker at 9:43 with Miles Koules and Sam Vigneault collecting assists on the play. In the second, Zac Dalpe whistled a five-on-five burner from the right circle past Rockford backstop Matt Tomkins just 24 seconds into the frame to make it 2-0 Cleveland thanks to feeds from Terry Broadhurst and Dean Kukan. The IceHogs cut the Monsters' lead in half, however, at 7:11 of the middle stanza when Andreas Martinsen posted a power-play goal to make it 2-1 Cleveland through 40 minutes of play.

The third period saw Rockford pile up three unanswered goals, from John Hayden at 6:38 and Matthew Highmore at 11:16 at even-strength, plus an empty-netter from William Pelletier at 17:41, before a late six-on-five Alex Broadhurst strike, assisted by Markus Hannikainen and Carter Camper at 17:58, capped the scoring in a 4-3 IceHogs victory.

Matiss Kivlenieks fell to 6-12-2 overall this season despite a 26-save showing in net for the Monsters while Tomkins improved to 1-1-2 between the pipes for Rockford by virtue of a 32-save performance.

Next up for the Monsters, it's a Sunday road clash vs. the Chicago Wolves with full coverage, live from Allstate Arena in Rosemont, IL, underway at 4:00 pm.

