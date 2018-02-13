Monsters Claim Second Straight Win, Top IceHogs 3-1

CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters, proud American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, defeated the Rockford IceHogs on Tuesday at BMO Harris Bank Center in Rockford, IL by a final score of 3-1. With the win, the Monsters improved to 16-25-4-3 overall this season and with a .406 points percentage, remain alone in seventh place in the AHL's Central Division standings.

The Monsters grabbed a 1-0 lead at 4:45 of the opening period when Terry Broadhurst poked home a shorthanded goal thanks to Nathan Gerbe's lone assist. Later in the frame, Rockford tied things at one via Henrik Samuelsson's first tally of the season, an even-strength score that came at 16:42 of the period.

Cleveland reclaimed their advantage with the middle stanza's lone goal, an even-strength Carter Camper tally at 17:45 that, thanks to assists from Jordan Schroeder and Gerbe, made it 2-1 Monsters through 40 minutes of play.

The third period's lone score was an unassisted empty-netter from Alex Broadhurst at 19:18 that capped a 3-1 Monsters victory. Cleveland net-minder Matiss Kivlenieks stopped 29 of the 30 pucks he faced on Tuesday to improve to 9-13-2 this season while Rockford's Jean-Francois Berube fell to 7-8-0 between the pipes this year despite stopping 27 of the 29 shots offered in his direction.

Next up for the Monsters, it's a Thursday road clash vs. the Chicago Wolves with full coverage, live from Allstate Arena in Rosemont, IL, underway at 8:00 pm on Alt 99.1 and the Monsters Hockey Network.

