Monsters Cap 2016 with 4-0 Win over Grand Rapids at the Q

December 30, 2016 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release





CLEVELAND - The AHL's defending Calder Cup Champions, the Cleveland Monsters, proudly powered by Constellation, defeated the Grand Rapids Griffins in front of 12,458 fans on Friday at The Q by a final score of 4-0. With the win, the Monsters improved to 16-12-1-2 overall this season and with a .565 points percentage, remain alone in fourth place in the AHL's Central Division standings.

After a scoreless opening period, the floodgates opened for Cleveland in the middle frame, as Marc-Andre Bergeron notched an even-strength tally, from Alex Broadhurst and T.J. Tynan, at 8:23 to make it 1-0 Monsters. Then, Markus Hannikainen potted his ninth of the year, a five-on-five marker set up by Oliver Bjorkstrand and Bergeron at 14:01, before Sonny Milano extended his goal streak to three games at 17:23 with a power-play finish from Bergeron and John Ramage to push Cleveland's edge to 3-0. Nine seconds later, rookie pivot Justin Scott capped the Monsters' middle-frame scoring barrage at 17:42 with an even-strength, high-slot offering provided by Jordan Maletta's lone assist.

Monsters goaltender Anton Forsberg stopped 13 Griffins shots in a third period in which Cleveland managed just one shot on goal and made 28 total saves in victory to improve to 11-6-1 between the pipes for the Monsters this year and post the first shutout by a Cleveland goaltender in 2016-17. Meanwhile, Eddie Pasquale fell to 6-2-3 in net for Grand Rapids on Friday, allowing four goals on just 15 shots faced.

Next up for the Monsters, it's a Friday road clash vs. the Texas Stars with full coverage, live from H-E-B Center at Cedar Park in Cedar Park, TX, underway at 8:30 pm on 99X and the Monsters Hockey Network.

The Cleveland Monsters are part of the Cleveland Cavaliers and Quicken Loans Arena organization and also owned by a group led by Cavaliers Majority Owner and Quicken Loans Founder and Chairman Dan Gilbert. The group also owns and operates the Cleveland Gladiators of the Arena Football League playing at Quicken Loans Arena and the Canton Charge of the NBA Development League playing in nearby Canton, Ohio at the Canton Civic Center.

