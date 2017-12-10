MONSTERS BLANKED BY WOLVES

December 10, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters
News Release
Rookie Ivan Kulbakov stops 29 of the 31 shots he faced for Cleveland in his first-career AHL outing.
CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters, proud American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, were defeated by the Chicago Wolves on Saturday at The Q by a final score of 3-0. With the loss, the Monsters fell to 8-9-2-2 overall this season and with a .476 points percentage, currently remain alone in fifth place in the AHL's Central Division standings.
After the first two periods slid by scoreless, Chicago claimed a 1-0 lead at 7:35 of the final frame when Tobias Lindberg netted an even-strength marker before Wolves captain Paul Thompson pushed Chicago's lead to 2-0 with a five-on-five finish at 12:23. As time expired in regulation, Chicago's Wade Megan was credited with an empty-net score 19:59 to cap a 3-0 Wolves win.
In his AHL debut, Cleveland net-minder Ivan Kulbakov fell to 0-1-0 this season despite a stellar 29-save performance while Wolves backstop Michael Leighton posted a 24-save shutout to improve to 4-4-4 in net this year and push his all-time AHL-record shutout total to 50.
Next up for the Monsters, it's a Thursday road clash vs. the San Antonio Rampage, with full coverage, live from AT&T Center in San Antonio, TX, underway at 8:00 pm on 99X and the Monsters Hockey Network.
