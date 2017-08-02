Moniak, BlueClaws Take Series with Win

News Release

GREENSBORO, NC - Mickey Moniak had two doubles and drove in three runs and Jesus Alastre had three hits and two RBIs as the BlueClaws picked up an 8-5 win over Greensboro on Wednesday in the series finale at First National Bank Field.

The win gives the BlueClaws (17-22/57-52) a series win over Greensboro (19-18/56-49) as Lakewood took two of three from the Grasshoppers. Lakewood won the season series 13-8, which wrapped up on Wednesday.

The BlueClaws opened the scoring in the first inning on an RBI double by Mickey Moniak, bringing home Raul Rivas with the game's first run. After Moniak moved up on a passed ball, Darick Hall 's RBI groundout brought him in for a 2-0 BlueClaws lead.

Greensboroe tied the game with two runs in the third before Arquimedes Gamboa put Lakewood ahead with an RBI double in the fifth inning. He would score on a Moniak SAC fly for a 4-2 BlueClaws lead. After the Grasshoppers got another run in the fifth, Jesus Alastre's two-run double in the sixth inning put the BlueClaws ahead 6-3.

Lakewood starter Nick Fanti gave up three runs over 4.1 innings and did not factor in the decision. After Ismael Cabrera gave up a two-run home run to Walker Olis in the seventh inning to cut the lead to 6-5, BlueClaws manager Marty Malloy summoned Will Hibbs out of the bullpen.

Hibbs got out of the seventh and threw a 1-2-3 eighth inning before Lakewood added two more in the ninth inning.

Ismael Cabrera (6-5) earned the win, allowing two runs in two innings of relief, while Hibbs got his 13th save of the year.

Four BlueClaws had multi-hit games led by Alastre's three hit afternoon. Moniak, Arquimedes Gamboa, and Raul Rivas had two hits apiece, with Moniak and Gamboa each hitting two doubles.

Greensboro starter Kolton Mahoney (3-5) took the loss after allowing four runs, three earned in five innings.

The BlueClaws head home and open a four-game series against Hagerstown (Nationals) starting Thursday night at 7:05 pm. RHP Mauricio Llovera (1-1) starts for the BlueClaws against RHP Brigham Hill (--), making his South Atlantic League debut.

