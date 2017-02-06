Monfredo Comes to Rush

(RAPID CITY, SD) - The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Arizona Coyotes, announced today that the team has acquired veteran defenseman Mike Monfredo and future considerations in a trade with the Quad City Mallards for forward Josh MacDonald.

"It was a tough decision to part with Josh, but I felt we needed to shore up some holes on our back-end going forward. We wish Josh all the best on his new team," said Rush Head Coach, Mark DeSantis. "With Monfredo, we have added some toughness, as well as a player that can log a lot of minutes on the penalty kill, power play, and against other teams top lines. We have seen him plenty of times over the years and know what he can bring our team on a daily basis. We are very excited to have Michael become a part of Rush Nation."

Monfredo, 26, heads to the Rush after playing his entire five-year career with the Quad City Mallards in both the CHL and ECHL. The 6'4", 210-pound blue liner has appeared in 38 games this season with the Mallards, registering 2 goals and 12 assists for 14 points, along with 57 PIM. Monfredo entered this season following a career year, where he nearly reset all of his personal bests with 6 goals and 31 assists for 37 points, along with 120 PIM.

No stranger to playing in the Black Hills, the former rival of the Rush has played in 312 career games in the Quad Cities over the last five seasons, tabulating 28 goals, 103 assists, and 131 points with 475 PIM. Additionally, he adds 30 games of playoff experience, 14 games of which have come against the Rush in back-to-back seasons in the opening round of the postseason (2014 in the CHL and 2015 in the ECHL). Prior to ascending to the pro ranks, the Shirley, New York native played junior hockey in the NAHL with the Motor City Machine and Motor City Metal Jackets, earning a spot on the 2011 All-North Division team and the title of Most Penalized Player with 259 PIM. He also played in NCAA Division III with SUNY-Fredonia for 26 games over one campaign, and in the ACHA level with Oakland University before almost immediately turning professional.

