Monardo Reassigned to Stingrays

January 5, 2017 - ECHL (ECHL) - South Carolina Stingrays News Release





NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The Hershey Bears, the American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate of the South Carolina Stingrays have announced the reassignment of forward Domenic Monardo to the South Carolina Stingrays Thursday.

The forward has appeared in 14 games for South Carolina already this year, posting five points on a goal and four assists. With Hershey in the AHL, Monardo has suited up for eight games, registering three assists.

During the 2015-16 season, Monardo suited up in 44 games for the AHL's Springfield Falcons, where he scored 13 points (eight goals, five assists). Before turning pro, the forward played four years at Lake Superior State University from 2009-13. Monardo appeared in 153 career games with the Lakers, scoring 101 points (49 goals, 52 assists).

South Carolina is back at home Friday night to battle the Greenville Swamp Rabbits at 7:05 p.m. before hitting the road for six consecutive contests away from the Lowcountry at Greenville, Atlanta and Florida.

