Monarchs Wheel Past Nailers, 3-2

News Release

MANCHESTER, N.H. - Michael Doherty scored late in the third period to lift the Manchester Monarchs past the Wheeling Nailers, 3-2, Friday night at SNHU Arena.

With the victory, the Monarchs (23-13-3-1) earned their first win against the Nailers (21-16-3-0) on the season.

The Monarchs opened the scoring when Jordan LaVallee-Smotherman scored his 18th goal of the season at 18:52 of the first period. LaVallee-Smotherman went on a 2-on-1 break with Matt Marcinew filling the left wing, and sent a wrister through the five-hole of Nailers goaltender, Will King, to make the score, 1-0, Monarchs.

The Monarchs increased their lead at 8:51 of the second period while on the power play when Zac Lynch tallied his 18th goal of the season. After some crisp passing in the offensive zone, Lynch received a pass from Justin Agosta at the top of the dots, skated just above the hash marks and fired a snap shot above the glove of King, to make the score, 2-0.

The Nailers got on the board at 12:14 of the second period when Cam Brown scored his 12th goal of the season. After picking up a rebound down low, Frederick Tiffels passed the puck to Troy Josephs whose shot went off Monarchs netminder, Branden Komm. Brown was able to take control of the rebound and fired the puck into the back of the net, to cut the Monarchs lead in half, 2-1.

The Nailers tied the game after Reid Gardiner scored his 17th goal of the season while on the power play at 19:34 of the second period. After Nick Sorkin was able to regain control of his rebound, he passed the puck to Gardiner who fired the puck in the open net to tie the score, 2-2.

The Monarchs ended the scoring at 13:40 of the third period when Doherty scored his 10th goal of the season. Doherty received a pass from Justin Agosta, made a move around the Nailers defensemen and skated on net where he fired a backhand shot over the glove of King, to put the Monarchs up for good, 3-2.

