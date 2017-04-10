Monarchs Weekly Preview

News Release

GAMES

Friday, April 14, 7 p.m. - Adirondack Thunder -SNHU Arena - Playoff Game 1

Saturday, April 15, 6 p.m. - Adirondack Thunder - SNHU Arena - Playoff Game 2

WEEK IN REVIEW

The Monarchs played three road games within the North Division last week to close out the regular season, and came out with a 1-2-0-0 record.

Tuesday night, the Monarchs traveled to Glens Falls, N.Y. to face the Adirondack Thunder for their final meeting of the regular season. The Thunder upended the Monarchs 4-1, continuing their success against Manchester this season. Zac Lynch's 18th goal of the season proved not enough, as second period goals by Cameron Brown and Brock Montgomery, along with 34 saves by J.P. Anderson, led the Thunder to victory.

The Monarchs traveled to Brampton on Friday night for their second matchup of the season against the Beast and scored four unanswered goals en route to a 4-1 victory. Brampton got on the board at 4:42 of the first period, on Guillaume Asselin's first goal of the season, before Charles Williams shut the door for the Monarchs. Consecutive goals by Rihards Bukarts (16), Kevin Morris (16), Daniel Doremus (11) and Chris Leone (5) powered the Monarchs past the Beast.

In the final game of the regular season Saturday night, Manchester and Brampton went back and forth until the final minutes of play, when Brampton's Luke Pither scored a power-play goal with 2:13 left on the clock, giving them a 5-4 victory. Manchester entered the third period trailing 3-2, before scoring two goals in the first four minutes to reclaim the lead. Chris Auger tied things up two minutes later and Pither put the game to bed late in the third.

PLAYOFF SCHEDULE The seven-game series will be played in a 2-5 format, with the first two games to be held at SNHU Arena in Manchester, N.H., on Friday, April 14 (7 p.m.) and Saturday, April 15 (6 p.m.). The series will then shift to the Glens Falls Civic Center in Glens Falls, N.Y. for the remaining necessary games.

The complete schedule for the North Division Semi-finals can be found below:

Game 1: Manchester vs Adirondack - Friday, April 14, 7:00 p.m. at SNHU Arena

Game 2: Manchester vs Adirondack - Saturday, April 15, 6:00 p.m. at SNHU Arena

Game 3: Manchester @ Adirondack - Tuesday, April 18, 7:00 p.m. at Glens Falls Civic Center

Game 4: Manchester @ Adirondack - Thursday, April 20, 7:00 p.m. at Glens Falls Civic Center

Game 5: Manchester @ Adirondack - Saturday, April 22, 7:00 p.m. at Glens Falls Civic Center (if necessary)

Game 6: Manchester @ Adirondack - Tuesday, April 25, 7:00 p.m. at Glens Falls Civic Center (if necessary)

Game 7: Manchester @ Adirondack - Wednesday, April 26, 7:00 p.m. at Glens Falls Civic Center (if necessary)

LEADING THE WAY

Joey Diamond (23g, 27a) led the Monarchs with 50 total points on the season. Diamond's 23 goals led the team, while Daniel Doremus (11g, 38a) led the team in assists, on his way to racking up 49 points on the year.

THE RIVALRY CONTINUES

Manchester and Adirondack will faceoff for the second-consecutive season in the North Division Semifinal. The Monarchs will look to get revenge over the Thunder, who defeated them in five games last season, knocking them out of the Kelly Cup Playoffs. This season Adirondack holds a 9-4-2-0 record against the Monarchs.

ADIRONDACK'S POWER

The Thunder's power play has been the Monarchs biggest enemy this season. In the past 11 games between these two teams, Adirondack is 19/47 on the power play, good for a 40% success rate against the Monarchs. Manchester's penalty kill ranks 18th in the league at 81.5%, while the Adirondack power play ranks 4th in the league, scoring at a 24.2% success rate.

SECOND PERIOD TELLS THE STORY

The Monarchs and the Thunder are amongst the best in the league when finishing off their opponent. When leading after two periods, Manchester and Adirondack are two of only three teams who have at least 30 wins and have yet to lose in regulation when leading after the second frame. The Monarchs enter the series with a 33-0-3-2 record and the Thunder have a 30-0-2-1 record when holding the lead into the third period. The Toledo Walleye are the only other team, sporting a 39-0-1-0 record.

BETTER SCORE FIRST

Adirondack is one of the most successful teams when it comes to scoring the first goal of the game. They posted a 32-1-3-2 record, winning 90.8% of their games when they get on the board first. However, when allowing the first goal, the Thunder posted a 9-19-4-2 record this season, winning just 36% of games. Manchester won 72.2% of the games when scoring first, posting a 23-7-4-2 record.

TICKETS

Tickets are available for purchase at the Monarchs Front Office, the SNHU Arena Box Office or HERE. For all 2016-17 ticket package holders, the North Division Semifinals of the 2017 Kelly Cup Playoffs are completely free, while Full and 20-Game ticket package holders will also receive complimentary tickets to the North Division Finals!

Tickets to see your Monarchs back in the playoffs for the 15th time in 16 years will be sold at $20 for adults and $15 for youth. For groups of 10 or more, click HERE to get special group pricing! All playoff ticket purchases are non-refundable and cannot be exchanged for another playoff game.

