MONARCHS WEEKLY PREVIEW

GAMES

Saturday, February 11, 6 p.m. - Adirondack Thunder - SNHU Arena - Pink in the Rink

Sunday, February 12, 3 p.m. - Adirondack Thunder - Glens Falls Civic Center

WEEK IN REVIEW The Monarchs played three games last week, and took five points against the South Carolina Stingrays with a 2-0-1-0 record.

Wednesday night, the Monarchs took the first-ever meeting with the Stingrays, 5-2. Two goals by South Carolina's Steven McParland weren't enough as David Kolomatis, Rihards Bukarts, Ed Wittchow, Daniel Doremus and Cory Ward all netted goals for the home team, and Jonah Imoo made 44 stops in his 7th victory. Wittchow's goal marked the first career tally for the rookie defenseman.

Friday night, the same two teams battled at SNHU Arena, but this time, the Stingrays came out with a 3-2 win in overtime. Monarchs goals from Bukarts and Joey Diamond gave Manchester a 2-1 lead heading into the 3rd period, but a goal from Rob Flick midway through the period and an overtime goal by Domenic Monardo handed the Monarchs their first loss of the season on home-ice when leading after two periods.

The Monarchs got back on the wagon Saturday night, and tied the franchise record by earning points in 14-consecutive home games with the '04-05 and '06-07 teams. Monarchs goals from Ward, Quentin Shore, Tim Bozon, and Dryden Hunt (2) paced the Monarchs to a 5-3 victory, with Sam Brittain earning his 18th win in net.

WHERE WE STAND The Monarchs (64 pts.) continue to lead the North Division over the Reading Royals by five points heading into the week, and trail the Florida Everblades by two points for the lead in the Eastern Conference. Manchester is also two points off the pace behind Toledo for the top spot in the ECHL.

LEADING THE WAY With the call-up of Quentin Shore to the Ontario Reign, the Monarchs are now led in scoring by Matt Leitner (9g, 29a) and Daniel Doremus (7g, 31a), who both enter the week with 38 points. Joey Diamond continues to lead the Monarchs with 17 goals.

BALANCED ATTACK The Monarchs begin the week tied for first in the ECHL with 185 goals scored with the Toledo Walleye and Allen Americans. Unlike the Walleye (Tyson Spink, 50 pts.) and Americans (Chad Costello, 87pts.) who both have a top-12 scorer in the league and three players in the top-40 each, the highest scoring Monarchs, Leitner and Doremus, sit at 43rd and 44th in the league respectively.

IT'S BEEN A WHILE The Monarchs and Thunder will play two this weekend after not playing since a three-game Monarchs sweep Jan. 13-16. The Thunder have been playing well recently and since the All-Star break, having gone 5-0-0-0 in their last handful of games and 7-1-1-0 since the mid-season classic. In their last nine games, the Thunder have scored 36 goals, good for 4.00 goals per game, raising their goals per game average from 3.27 to 3.57.

STRONG IN NET The Thunder have a pair of formattable goaltenders in J.P. Anderson and McDonald, who sit 11th and 12th respectively in GAA. Anderson has posted a 10-4-2-0 record a 2.72 GAA and a 0.907 save percentage, while McDonald has recorded a 9-6-2-1 mark and a 2.76 GAA.

TICKETS The Monarchs return to the ice when they host the annual Pink in the Rink game Saturday, Feb. 11 (6 p.m.), when North Division rivals, the Adirondack Thunder, come to SNHU Arena. The ice will be dyed pink, breast cancer survivors will be recognized before the game and the Monarchs will wear special pink jerseys, all to raise funds and awareness for the Catholic Medical Center's Breast Care Center.

To purchase tickets, visit ManchesterMonarchs.com or contact the Front Office at 603-626-7825! Visit us at ManchesterMonarchs.com, follow the team on Twitter: @MonarchsHockey, and like us on Facebook for additional information.

-Monarchs-

