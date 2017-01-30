Monarchs Weekly Preview

GAMES

Wednesday, February 1, 7 p.m. - South Carolina Stingrays - SNHU Arena

Friday, February 3, 7 p.m. - South Carolina Stingrays - SNHU Arena

Saturday, February 4, 6 p.m. - South Carolina Stingrays - SNHU Arena

WEEK IN REVIEW The Monarchs played four games last week, and came out with three points and a 0-1-1-2 record. Wednesday night, the Monarchs fell in overtime to the Norfolk Admirals, 4-3. Goals by Cory Ward, Connor Hardowa and Craig Wyszomirski, along with 44 saves by Jonah Imoo, weren't enough to sink the Admirals, who scored three unanswered goals in the last six minutes and overtime.

Friday, it was more of the same for the Monarchs, as the team squandered a four-goal lead in the third period, on their way to a 6-5 shootout loss. Goals by Zac Lynch (SHG), Wyszomirski, Kevin Morris, Rihards Bukarts and Ward gave the Monarchs a 5-1 lead heading to the third period, but four consecutive Admirals goals and a 2-1 shootout sent the Monarchs home with only one point. Sam Brittain made the start in net for Manchester, as the goaltender was reassigned by the Springfield Thunderbirds prior to the game.

Saturday night, the Monarchs fell to the Admirals in overtime for the second-consecutive night, this time, 4-3. The Admirals took a 2-0 lead in the first period before Derek Arnold scored the first of his two goals on the night. A second period tally put the Monarchs down, 3-1, heading to the third period, but goals by Arnold and Teddy Doherty tied things up and sent the game to overtime. After a scoreless overtime period, the Admirals went on to win the shootout, 2-1, to take the extra point out of the game.

Sunday, the Monarchs traveled to Reading to face the Royals, and found themselves in a 6-0 hole entering the third period. Manchester received goals from Bukarts, Morris and Teddy Doherty, but they weren't enough, as the Monarchs fell, 6-3.

WHERE WE STAND The Monarchs (59 pts.) enter the week ahead of the Reading Royals (53 pts.) by six points at the top of the North Division, and continue to trail the Florida Everblades by one point for the lead in the Eastern Conference.

LEADING THE WAY The Monarchs are led in scoring by Matt Leitner, who has recorded 37 points on nine goals and 28 assists in 33 games. Joey Diamond leads the Monarchs with 16 goals, while Leitner leads the team in assists. Quentin Shore checks in with 35 points (15g, 20a), and leads all Monarchs first-year players in scoring.

WELCOME TO THE JUNGLE The South Carolina Stingrays will make their first appearance at SNHU Arena this week, and will mark the first meetings between the two clubs. To begin the week, the Stingrays are tied for third in the South Division with 49 points, and are led in scoring by Kelly Zajac who has 42 points on 10 goals and 32 assists.

HOME SWEET HOME The Monarchs will put the ECHL's longest home point-streak on the line Wednesday night, as the team has recorded at least one point in 11-straight games, tied for the longest streak in the league this season. The last time the Monarchs failed to grab at least a point on SNHU Arena ice was Nov. 25, when they fell, 4-1, to the Florida Everblades.

LOCAL FLARE A group of the Stingrays will be in familiar territory when they come to New England, as seven of them have played or grew up in the area. The list includes Massachusetts natives, Danny Federico (Acton) and Joe Devin (Scituate), while Colton Saucerman (Northeastern University), John Parker (University of Maine), Steven McParland (Providence College), Parker Milner (Boston College) and Max Nicastro (Boston University) all played collegiately in Hockey East.

TICKETS The Monarchs return to SNHU Arena on Wednesday, Feb. 1 (7 p.m.) when they host the South Carolina Stingrays for the first time in franchise history to begin a three-game set with their South Division foes.

The Monarchs will host the annual Pink in the Rink game Saturday, Feb. 11 (6 p.m.), when they host their North Division rivals, the Adirondack Thunder, at SNHU Arena. The ice will be dyed pink, breast cancer survivors will be recognized before the game and the Monarchs will wear special pink jerseys, all to raise funds and awareness for the Catholic Medical Center's Breast Care Center.

To purchase tickets, visit ManchesterMonarchs.com or contact the Front Office at 603-626-7825! Visit us at ManchesterMonarchs.com, follow the team on Twitter: @MonarchsHockey, and like us on Facebook for additional information. -Monarchs- Matt Johnson Manager of Public Relations and Merchandise

